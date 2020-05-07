Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AMENDMENTS 001-002 - REPORT on discharge in respect of the implementation of the budget of the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) for the financial year 2018 - A9-0075/2020(001-002)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 06:34am EDT

7.5.2020

A9-0075/1

Amendment 1

Lara Wolters

on behalf of the S&D Group

Report

A9-0075/2020

Ryszard Czarnecki

2018 discharge: EU Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (EUROPOL)

2019/2088(DEC)

Motion for a resolution

Paragraph 9

Motion for a resolution

Amendment

9.

Calls on the Commission to

deleted

conduct a feasibility study in order to assess the possibility of, at the very least, setting up shared synergies with the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Training ('CEPOL'), if not of fully merging them; calls upon the Commission to evaluate two scenarios: the transfer of the Agency to CEPOL's headquarters in Budapest and the transfer of CEPOL's headquarters to the Agency's headquarters in The Hague; notes that such an act would mean sharing corporate and support services and the management of common premises, as well as shared ICT, telecommunications and internet-based infrastructure, thus saving huge amounts of money which would be used to fund both agencies further;

Or. en

AMP9_AMA(2020)0075(001-002)EN.docx

PE647.624v01-00

EN

United in diversity

EN

7.5.2020

A9-0075/2

Amendment 2

Lara Wolters

on behalf of the S&D Group

Report

A9-0075/2020

Ryszard Czarnecki

2018 discharge: EU Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (EUROPOL)

2019/2088(DEC)

Motion for a resolution

Paragraph 14

Motion for a resolution

Amendment

14.

Notes with appreciation that the

deleted

Agency has identified positive trends in its

commitment to ensure balanced gender

representation;

Or. en

AMP9_AMA(2020)0075(001-002)EN.docx

PE647.624v01-00

EN

United in diversity

EN

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 10:33:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:44aNANOCO : Edison Executive interview – May 2020
PU
06:42aNo sign Britain wants EU trade talks to succeed - EU trade chief
RE
06:42a'WHOLE NEW BUSINESS' : Farmers innovate to get food from field to plate
RE
06:41aChina's April exports rebound but outlook remains grim
RE
06:38aChina's April exports rebound but outlook remains grim
RE
06:37aKenyan shilling stable, remittances meet importer dollar demand
RE
06:36aJapan tax collections fall most since June, more drops seen as virus bites
RE
06:34aEURO AREA BANK INTEREST RATE STATISTICS : March 2020 (373 KB)
PU
06:34aAMENDMENTS 001-002 - REPORT on discharge in respect of the implementation of the budget of the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) for the financial year 2018 - A9-0075/2020(001-002)
PU
06:34aAccount of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (18 March 2020)   (1 MB)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Liberty Global, Telefónica agree 24 billion pound deal to merge UK groups -..
3CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED : Liberty and Telefonica in $38 billion UK tie-up to take on BT
4BHP GROUP : BHP : Board appointments
5OSRAM LICHT AG : OSRAM LICHT : posts quarterly loss, lower revenues as COVID-19 weighs on business

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group