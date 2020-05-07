AMENDMENTS 001-002 - REPORT on discharge in respect of the implementation of the budget of the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) for the financial year 2018 - A9-0075/2020(001-002)

7.5.2020 A9-0075/1 Amendment 1 Lara Wolters on behalf of the S&D Group Report A9-0075/2020 Ryszard Czarnecki 2018 discharge: EU Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (EUROPOL) 2019/2088(DEC) Motion for a resolution Paragraph 9 Motion for a resolution Amendment 9. Calls on the Commission to deleted

conduct a feasibility study in order to assess the possibility of, at the very least, setting up shared synergies with the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Training ('CEPOL'), if not of fully merging them; calls upon the Commission to evaluate two scenarios: the transfer of the Agency to CEPOL's headquarters in Budapest and the transfer of CEPOL's headquarters to the Agency's headquarters in The Hague; notes that such an act would mean sharing corporate and support services and the management of common premises, as well as shared ICT, telecommunications and internet-based infrastructure, thus saving huge amounts of money which would be used to fund both agencies further;

