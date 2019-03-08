AMENDMENTS 002-009 - REPORT on the European Semester for economic policy coordination: Annual Growth Survey 2019 - A8-0159/2019(002-009)

6.3.2019

European Semester for economic policy coordination: Annual Growth Survey 2019

Amendment 2
Paragraph 3 a (new)



Amendment

3a. Notes that healthcare services in all the Member States are swamped, and there is a downward trend where quality is concerned, in particular with regard to medical care facilities for dependent persons; notes that a 4.5% increase in health expenditure represents a normal increase in such spending owing to medical progress and ageing populations, and points out that the result of a lower rate is a reduction in the quality of the care provided;

Amendment 3

Paragraph 29



Amendment

29. Welcomes the Commission's efforts to encourage those Member States with current account deficits or high external debt to improve their competitiveness, and those with large current account surpluses to promote demand by increasing wage growth in line with productivity growth and to foster productivity growth by promoting investment;

29. Points out that an upturn in demand throughout the Union is vital; points out, furthermore, how important it is to promote an increase in the average wage and to focus on redistributing profits to employees rather than shareholders, and calls on Member States with large current account surpluses to take immediate action, in particular, to increase wage growth in line with productivity growth;

Amendment 4

Paragraph 11 a (new)



Amendment

11a. Points out that raising the retirement age rather than fostering job creation does not solve the problem of structural unemployment;

Amendment 5

Paragraph 14 a (new)



Amendment

14a. Points out that the tax burden on the labour force has been eased significantly in several Member States, leading to a rising public deficit without any significant effects in terms of job creation;

Amendment 6

Paragraph 14 b (new)



Amendment

14b. Notes that the most profitable multinationals and banks are regularly referred to as being engaged in tax optimisation and tax avoidance, and that they are therefore failing to show the solidarity inherent in paying tax and are thereby placing our redistribution systems, as well as our welfare states, in grave danger; urges the European Union and its Member States to put an end to this situation;

