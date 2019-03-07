AMENDMENTS 015-024 - REPORT on the European Semester for economic policy coordination: Annual Growth Survey 2019 - A8-0159/2019(015-024)

6.3.2019

Amendment 15

Report

Tom Vandenkendelaere

A8-0159/15

A8-0159/2019

European Semester for economic policy coordination: Annual Growth Survey 2019 (2018/2119(INI))

Motion for a resolution Recital Aa (new)

Motion for a resolution

AM1178908EN.docx

Amendment

Aa. whereas it is imperative to break with the neoliberal principles that have been governing the policies imposed by the European Union on the peoples and workers of the Member States, and whereas only sustainable economic growth based on decent wages, on work with rights, on state control of strategic sectors of the economy, on universal and free access to all levels of education, on the promotion and socialisation of innovation, will make it possible to boost the economy of the Member States;

Or. pt

PE635.400v01-00

United in diversity

Report

Tom VandenkendelaereA8-0159/2019

European Semester for economic policy coordination: Annual Growth Survey 2019 (2018/2119(INI))

Motion for a resolution Recital Ab (new)

Motion for a resolution

Amendment

Ab. whereas the provisions of the Budgetary Treaty that require significant primary budget surpluses to be consistently maintained are unrealistic and extremely harmful from an economic and social point of view;

Or. pt

Report

Tom VandenkendelaereA8-0159/2019

European Semester for economic policy coordination: Annual Growth Survey 2019 (2018/2119(INI))

Motion for a resolution Recital Ac (new)

Motion for a resolution

Amendment

Ac. whereas a study by the Freiburg 'Centre for European Policy' entitled '20 Years of the Euro: Winners and Losers' has shown that, over the period in question, the effects differed from one Member State to another;

Or. pt

Report

Tom VandenkendelaereA8-0159/2019

European Semester for economic policy coordination: Annual Growth Survey 2019 (2018/2119(INI))

Motion for a resolution No 1 a (new)

Motion for a resolution

Amendment

1a. Condemns the fact that in the structural reforms implemented and proposed to date, the emphasis has been on liberalisation and privatisation of companies under public control in strategic economic sectors (energy, transport, telecommunications, and banking), on greater labour market flexibility and the destruction of labour rights, and on cuts in public spending on welfare, health, and education, with the consequent reduction of social rights;

Or. pt

Miguel Viegas, João Ferreira, João Pimenta Lopes, Paloma López Bermejo, Ángela Vallina de la Noval, Marie Pierre Vieu, Javier Couso Permuy on behalf of the GUE/NGL Group

Report

Tom VandenkendelaereA8-0159/2019

European Semester for economic policy coordination: Annual Growth Survey 2019 (2018/2119(INI))

Motion for a resolution No 1 b (new)

Motion for a resolution

Amendment

1b. Stresses that national public pension schemes are a fundamental pillar of the welfare state and must not be replaced by funded systems;

Or. pt