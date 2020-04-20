Log in
AMERGINT Technologies : to Acquire Raytheon Technologies' Space-Based Precision Optics Business

04/20/2020 | 10:02am EDT

AMERGINT Technologies Holdings, Inc. (“AMERGINT”) today announced it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s space-based precision optics business, headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut (“Danbury”). The business, which is part of Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies business unit, is a leading technology provider of precision electro-optical systems for National Security Space missions and defense survivability needs.

Larry Hill, CEO of AMERGINT Technology Holdings, said: “We are thrilled to work with Andreas Nonnenmacher and the team at Danbury. For as long as the United States has recognized the need to observe the Earth from space, this business has delivered technological breakthroughs to do so. We are proud to bring together their preeminent electro-optical capabilities with AMERGINT’s next generation solutions for capturing, processing, transporting and exploiting mission critical data.”

AMERGINT is a leading provider of software-defined technology for military, intelligence and commercial space. Founded in 2008 by Mark McMillen, Randy Culver and Sean Conway, AMERGINT delivers next generation solutions to manage the capture, processing, transport and exploitation of vital mission data for communication and data links. AMERGINT is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Robert Basil, Board Member of AMERGINT, added: “We are proud to add Raytheon Technologies’ storied precision-optics franchise to the AMERGINT partnership as we build a generational asset that focuses on delivering high performance national security space technologies. There has never been a more important time for technological advances in national security space applications and, together, AMERGINT and Danbury will continue to solve our partners’ toughest challenges to advance and protect U.S. interests.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of the required U.S. regulatory approvals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About AMERGINT

AMERGINT Technologies is an essential and trusted partner in the evolution of the Space and Defense Industries by focusing on mission-critical communication and data paths through the capture, processing, transport and exploitation of vital mission data. Visit: www.amergint.com. Follow AMERGINT on Twitter @AMERGINT.


© Business Wire 2020
