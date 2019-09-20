Log in
AMERICAN DREAM REVEALS OPENING CELEBRATIONS

09/20/2019 | 05:19pm EDT

East Rutherford, NJ, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The dream begins on October 25th 

American Dream announces key dates of celebration for the openings of the revolutionary property.

Chapter 1: Thrills & Chills

Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park Opens on October 25th

The Shredder, The Shellraiser and Nickelodeon’s Skyline Scream, come to life when the Western Hemisphere’s largest indoor theme park opens on October 25th. The park features over 35 rides, rollercoasters and attractions for families and thrill-seekers, both young and young at heart.  SpongeBob, Dora The Explorer, and all your Nickelodeon BFFs are waiting to welcome you. Enjoy miles of smiles, jaw-dropping moments, gallons of slime and live entertainment on the Nickelodeon Slime Stage.

The Rink at American Dream Opens on October 25th

No tricks, all treats! American Dream’s NHL-regulation size ice rink features activities for the entire family, including open skating, figure skating, hockey tournaments, events and more. A spooky skate is planned for October 31st – arrive in style and experience autumn like never before. Join us for pumpkin pick-and-paint, farm favorites, face painting and Fall-tivities.

Chapter 2: Make a Splash

DreamWorks Water Park Opens November 27th

Immerse yourself in Madagascar’s Rain Forest, Shrek’s Swamp and the Kung Fu Panda Zone within North America’s largest indoor water park. Over 40 water slides and 15 amazing attractions, from SurfRiders to the lazy river. Catch the PerfectSwell in our 1.5-acre wave pool – the largest in the world, go to extremes when you drop 142 feet on the world’s tallest indoor body slide or lounge in one of our 31 luxury cabanas designed by New Jersey-native Jonathan Adler.

Chapter 3: Every Day is a Snow Day

Holiday begins with Santa’s arrival on the slopes at Big SNOW on December 5th

Ski and snowboard 365 days a year at North America’s only indoor real-snow park. Big SNOW is big fun for the entire family – from bunny hill beginners to black diamond experts, and everyone in between. Private lessons, coaching and kid’s camps are only a few of many activities available. Big SNOW will also feature The Shops at Big SNOW, a retail environment that is truly experiential, as well as day passes and rental options.

Chapter 4: In Grand Style

March 2020 marks the debut of over 350 unparalleled shopping experiences – from internationally renowned luxury houses famed for the most exciting runways in the world, Hermès, Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent and Moncler, to iconic American specialty retailers Saks Fifth Avenue and Tiffany & Co., plus the world’s largest fast-fashion favorites, Zara, H&M, Uniqlo and Primark, who bring the style from the catwalk to the sidewalk, along with unexpected emerging designers, art galleries and more.  Also featuring over 100 carefully curated dining destinations – ranging from casual and cool to memorable experiences from the world’s most celebrated chefs. Our unmatched experiences will be joined by Merlin Entertainments’ SEA LIFE Aquarium and LEGOLAND Discovery Center, CMX Luxury Movie Theater, Kidzania, our 300’ Observation Wheel, as well as other exciting entertainment, diverse dining, and further additions to the most coveted fashion, art and culture activations all in one destination – American Dream.

PR CONTACT

Dana McHugh

PR Director

American Dream

dana.mchugh@americandream.com

Attachment 

Nathan Kovach
KCD Worldwide
kovach@kcdworldwide.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
