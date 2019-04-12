AMERICAN RENAL CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. - ARA

NEW ORLEANS, April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 27, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA), if they purchased the Company’s securities between August 10, 2016 and March 27, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.



Get Help

American Renal investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-american-renal-associates-holdings-inc-securities-litigation-1 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

American Renal and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 27, 2019, the Company disclosed a range of negative information including the resignation of its CFO and that its financial results for the fiscal years ended 2014 through 2017 would be restated and could no longer be relied upon due to the Company’s ongoing investigation into its revenue recognition methodology and related accounting matters.

On this news, the price of American Renal’s shares plummeted.

The case is Vandevar v. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc., 2:19-cv-09074.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.