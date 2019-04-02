Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AMERICAN SYSTEMS Wins Position on $245 Million Marine Corps C4ISR Training Support Contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 09:16am EDT

CHANTILLY, Va., April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERICAN SYSTEMS has won a spot on a multiple-award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide training systems support to the Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF). The 10-year U. S. Marine Corps (USMC) contract has a potential value of $245 million.  

Under the terms of the MAGTF Training Systems Support (MTSS) contract, AMERICAN SYSTEMS will vie for task orders to train USMC operating forces on command, control, computer, communications, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) missions. Services include computer-based simulation, combined arms staff training, MAGTF tactical warfare simulation and Deployable Virtual Training Environment training.  

“We have a long history of supporting the Marine Corps and as a premier training services provider, so this is a great fit for us,” said Peter Smith, President and CEO of AMERICAN SYSTEMS. “We are proud to be able to support and strengthen the readiness of our Marines—we know what’s at stake.”

About AMERICAN SYSTEMS
Founded in 1975, AMERICAN SYSTEMS is a government IT solutions provider and one of the top 100 employee-owned companies in the United States, with approximately 1,400 employees nationwide. Based in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Chantilly, VA, the company provides Enterprise IT, Acquisition and Lifecycle Support, Engineering and Analysis, Test & Evaluation, and Training Solutions to DOD, Intel, and civilian government customers. For more information, visit: www.AmericanSystems.com.

Contact:
Michael Dolton
703.968.5287
Mike.Dolton@AmericanSystems.com

LogoAI_R.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:35aLINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09:35aChristine Pambianchi brings national workforce expertise to Lumina board
PR
09:35aFRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Frankfurt am Main on May 17, 2019, according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:35aAnn Taylor, LOFT and Lou & Grey Launch ALL Rewards
GL
09:35aBravada Grants Incentive Stock Options
NE
09:34aSK INNOVATION : goes for top in global LiBS market
AQ
09:34aKASIKORNBANK PCL : Fitch upgrades IFS ratings of both Thai Life and Muang Thai Life to 'A-', ou
AQ
09:34aMANCHESTER UNITED : Arsenal up to third as Ramsey, Lacazette sink Newcastle
AQ
09:33aDIALOG-ST 2019 : Thanusha Sandaruwan shifts gears in Emerging Schools category
AQ
09:33aKOTMALE : Ruins of ancient Kotmale town emerge as water levels recede
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GEMALTO : GEMALTO : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto
2TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : ASIAN EQUITIES' VALUATIONS STILL CHEAPER THAN ITS GLOBAL PEERS: Refinitiv data
3Exor's Elkann stresses long-term commitment to Fiat Chrysler
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Brexit leaves Ford at crossroads on long-term British plans
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Chinese tech giant Tencent plans $5 billion dollar bond sale - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About