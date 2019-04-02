AMERICAN SYSTEMS Wins Position on $245 Million Marine Corps C4ISR Training Support Contract

CHANTILLY, Va., April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERICAN SYSTEMS has won a spot on a multiple-award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide training systems support to the Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF). The 10-year U. S. Marine Corps (USMC) contract has a potential value of $245 million.



Under the terms of the MAGTF Training Systems Support (MTSS) contract, AMERICAN SYSTEMS will vie for task orders to train USMC operating forces on command, control, computer, communications, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) missions. Services include computer-based simulation, combined arms staff training, MAGTF tactical warfare simulation and Deployable Virtual Training Environment training.

“We have a long history of supporting the Marine Corps and as a premier training services provider, so this is a great fit for us,” said Peter Smith, President and CEO of AMERICAN SYSTEMS. “We are proud to be able to support and strengthen the readiness of our Marines—we know what’s at stake.”

