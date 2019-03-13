AMETEK DFS Launches e-Catalog

More than 4,000 products available in online tool

AMETEK Dynamic Fluid Solutions (DFS) is pleased to announce the launch of its online catalog (catalog.ametekdfs.com). This new e-Catalog tool allows users around the world to view and request a quote for 4,000 DFS motors and blowers, while being able to directly purchase the company’s 50 most popular SKUs.

The e-Catalog breaks products down into five categories: Blowers, Regenerative Blowers, Transportation, Brushed Vacuum Blowers and Drive Motors. From there, users select between four and nine filters to narrow their product selection.

“This new e-Catalog tool is an important expansion for us to provide access to our products in ways our customers want to see them,” said Tom Starek, technical marketing and business development manager. “AMETEK DFS has always been known as the leader in brushed, brushless and regenerative blower technology. Now, we can provide our customer base another avenue to find, research and select our products on their timetable.”

If the product selected is a popular item, users can select the “Buy Now” feature and check out online. For other products, the user’s information is sent to an AMETEK DFS sales engineer, who follows up on the request for quote.

