AMETEK DFS Launches e-Catalog

AMETEK Dynamic Fluid Solutions (DFS) is pleased to announce the launch
of its online catalog (catalog.ametekdfs.com).
This new e-Catalog tool allows users around the world to view and
request a quote for 4,000 DFS motors and blowers, while being able to
directly purchase the company’s 50 most popular SKUs.
The e-Catalog breaks products down into five categories: Blowers,
Regenerative Blowers, Transportation, Brushed Vacuum Blowers and Drive
Motors. From there, users select between four and nine filters to narrow
their product selection.
“This new e-Catalog tool is an important expansion for us to provide
access to our products in ways our customers want to see them,” said Tom
Starek, technical marketing and business development manager. “AMETEK
DFS has always been known as the leader in brushed, brushless and
regenerative blower technology. Now, we can provide our customer base
another avenue to find, research and select our products on their
timetable.”
If the product selected is a popular item, users can select the “Buy
Now” feature and check out online. For other products, the user’s
information is sent to an AMETEK DFS sales engineer, who follows up on
the request for quote.
For more information, please visit catalog.ametekdfs.com.
About AMETEK Dynamic Fluid Solutions
At AMETEK Dynamic Fluid Solutions, we understand you’re looking for more
than just an off-the-shelf part or one-time solution. You need a true
technology partner who understands your engineering challenge that is
focused on you, providing customized, collaborative solutions. We’ll
also provide you with excellent customer service for a great total
experience. Visit www.ametekdfs.com
for more information. You can also phone +1 330-673-3452 or email dfs.information@ametek.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005599/en/