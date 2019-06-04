Log in
AMETEK Dynamic Fluid Solutions : to Exhibit at STN EXPO

06/04/2019 | 12:21pm EDT

DurA-Tek Prime® Booster Pump and Wet Rotor Pump among products on display

AMETEK Dynamic Fluid Solutions (DFS) is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at the STN EXPO Conference and Tradeshow June 7-12, 2019, in Indianapolis, IN.

At booth 821, inside Exhibit Hall A of the Indianapolis Convention Center, attendees will learn how AMETEK DFS is providing solutions for all their student transportation needs. A key component of that is the DurA-Tek Prime® booster pump, a coolant circulation pump specially designed for the school transportation industry.

“AMETEK DFS has long been seen as a leader in the transportation market,” said Tom Starek, technical marketing and business development manager. “Attending the STN Expo gives us another chance to reach hundreds of student transportation professionals from across the nation and show them how DFS can help reduce their costs while improving their ROI.”

With a 40,000-hour design life and components that are routinely used in heavy-duty transit applications, DurA-Tek Prime auxiliary pumps feature a magnetically coupled, seal-less design that eliminates leaks. Because brushes and seals will wear out over time, AMETEK DFS created DurA-Tek Prime and eliminated the parts that wear. Other features include:

  • Retrofit mounting and connectivity for most applications
  • Engineered to last 12 years, virtually maintenance free
  • Up to a 7-year warranty when specified in new bus procurement, 3 years as replacement

Also, at the show, attendees can view other AMETEK DFS products such as the Wet Rotor Pump, discuss projects and challenges, and view hands-on demos.

For more information, please visit www.ametekdfs.com/dfsbrands/rotrontransportation/dura-tek-prime.

About AMETEK Dynamic Fluid Solutions

At AMETEK Dynamic Fluid Solutions, we understand you’re looking for more than just an off-the-shelf part or one-time solution. You need a true technology partner who understands your engineering challenge and is focused on providing you customized, collaborative solutions. We’ll also provide you with excellent customer service for a great total experience. Visit www.ametekdfs.com for more information. You can also phone +1 330-673-3452 or email dfs.information@ametek.com.


© Business Wire 2019
