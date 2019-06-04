AMETEK Dynamic Fluid Solutions : to Exhibit at STN EXPO

AMETEK Dynamic Fluid Solutions (DFS) is pleased to announce it will be
exhibiting at the STN EXPO Conference and Tradeshow June 7-12, 2019, in
Indianapolis, IN.
At booth 821, inside Exhibit Hall A of the Indianapolis Convention
Center, attendees will learn how AMETEK DFS is providing solutions for
all their student transportation needs. A key component of that is the
DurA-Tek Prime® booster pump, a coolant circulation pump specially
designed for the school transportation industry.
“AMETEK DFS has long been seen as a leader in the transportation
market,” said Tom Starek, technical marketing and business development
manager. “Attending the STN Expo gives us another chance to reach
hundreds of student transportation professionals from across the nation
and show them how DFS can help reduce their costs while improving their
ROI.”
With a 40,000-hour design life and components that are routinely used in
heavy-duty transit applications, DurA-Tek Prime auxiliary pumps feature
a magnetically coupled, seal-less design that eliminates leaks. Because
brushes and seals will wear out over time, AMETEK DFS created DurA-Tek
Prime and eliminated the parts that wear. Other features include:
-
Retrofit mounting and connectivity for most applications
-
Engineered to last 12 years, virtually maintenance free
-
Up to a 7-year warranty when specified in new bus procurement, 3 years
as replacement
Also, at the show, attendees can view other AMETEK DFS products such as
the Wet Rotor Pump, discuss projects and challenges, and view hands-on
demos.
For more information, please visit www.ametekdfs.com/dfsbrands/rotrontransportation/dura-tek-prime.
About AMETEK Dynamic Fluid Solutions
At AMETEK Dynamic Fluid Solutions, we understand you’re looking for more
than just an off-the-shelf part or one-time solution. You need a true
technology partner who understands your engineering challenge and is
focused on providing you customized, collaborative solutions. We’ll also
provide you with excellent customer service for a great total
experience. Visit www.ametekdfs.com
for more information. You can also phone +1 330-673-3452 or email dfs.information@ametek.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005900/en/