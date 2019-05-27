MONTREAL, Canada - MAY 23, 2019 - Amex Exploration Inc. ('Amex or the Company') (AMX: TSX-V; OTCQX: AMXEF; FRA: MX0) .

Amex Exploration video interview with Kelly Malcolm, VP exploration; discusses the Perron project in Quebec, its prospects and current drilling campaign.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HkTocGg0rfA

About Amex Exploration Inc.

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold projects in the mining-friendly jurisdictions on Quebec and Ontario. Amex has multiple highly prospective projects: the 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 116 adjacent claims covering 4,518 hectares. Perron is the flag ship asset of the Company and a 25,000 metre drill program was recently announced for the 2019 year. In addition, the Company holds the 100% owned Eastmain River gold properties consisting of 135 claims covering 7,102 hectares and the 100% owned Cameron project located in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Quebec, comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares. In addition, Amex has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gowan Property located near the Kidd Creek Mine.

