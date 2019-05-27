Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AMEX EXPLORATION : VIDEO INTERVIEW WITH KELLY MALCOLM, VP EXPLORATION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 05:54pm EDT

MONTREAL, Canada - MAY 23, 2019 - Amex Exploration Inc. ('Amex or the Company') (AMX: TSX-V; OTCQX: AMXEF; FRA: MX0) .

Amex Exploration video interview with Kelly Malcolm, VP exploration; discusses the Perron project in Quebec, its prospects and current drilling campaign.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HkTocGg0rfA

About Amex Exploration Inc.
Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold projects in the mining-friendly jurisdictions on Quebec and Ontario. Amex has multiple highly prospective projects: the 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 116 adjacent claims covering 4,518 hectares. Perron is the flag ship asset of the Company and a 25,000 metre drill program was recently announced for the 2019 year. In addition, the Company holds the 100% owned Eastmain River gold properties consisting of 135 claims covering 7,102 hectares and the 100% owned Cameron project located in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Quebec, comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares. In addition, Amex has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gowan Property located near the Kidd Creek Mine.

For further information please contact:
Victor Cantore
President and Chief Executive Officer
Amex Exploration: 514-866-8209

Forward-looking statements:
Except for statements of historical facts, all statements in this news release regarding, without limitation, future plans and objectives are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Disclaimer

Amex Exploration Inc. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 21:53:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:20pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : National Hockey League And Ticketmaster Announce Landmark 10-Year Deal
AQ
06:20pMVIS Announces May 2019 Monthly Index Review Results of MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices
BU
06:11pCanada takes a first step towards ratifying trade deal with U.S., Mexico
RE
06:03pBOMBARDIER : Transportation consortium preferred bidder in $4.5B Cairo monorail
AQ
06:01pBARRICK GOLD : Proposed Billion-Dollar Investment in Pueblo Viejo Will Boost its Contribution to Economy
AQ
06:01pGLOBAL DAILY FANTASY SPORTS : Announces the Appointment of Monroe Schmidt as Key Person and Director of its Malta Subsidiaries
AQ
06:01pVERDE AGRITECH : Announces Results of the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
05:54pAMEX EXPLORATION : Video interview with kelly malcolm, vp exploration
PU
05:53pBriko Energy Corp. Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results
NE
05:48pPETROCAPITA INCOME TRUST : Announces Statement of Claim Against Oil and Gas L.P.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Canada takes a first step towards ratifying trade deal with U.S., Mexico
2BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : Proposed Billion-Dollar Investment in Pueblo Viejo Will Boost its Contribut..
3MVIS Announces May 2019 Monthly Index Review Results of MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices
4LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : National Hockey League And Ticketmaster Announce..
5GLOBAL DAILY FANTASY SPORTS INC : GLOBAL DAILY FANTASY SPORTS : Announces the Appointment of Monroe Schmidt as..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About