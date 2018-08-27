AMF Arab Monetary Fund : Launches The Implementation Phase to Establish the Arab Clearing System Signing a Consultancy Services Contract

27-08-2018

The Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) announced today the kick-off of the implementation phase to setup the Arab Clearing system, which was approved by the Board of Governors of the Fund, following the decision of the Council of Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities' Governors, calling for the establishment of an independent entity, owned by the AMF aiming to settle and clear cross-border payments among Arab countries. On this occasion, a consultancy services contract was signed with Booz Allen Hamilton, whereby the company will provide technical advice to the AMF in fulfilling the requirements of the implementation process, and secure the system go-live to market at the earliest opportunity.

The Arab clearing system aims at enhancing the use of the Arab currencies in clearing and settling the inter-Arab payments as well as the major international currencies, thus reducing the time and cost of clearing Arab financial transactions and enhancing Arab investments and trade. The system also seeks to link with the payment systems of the main trading partners of Arab countries. In addition, it will work to develop clearing and settlement services for low-value payments, which will contribute to support financial inclusion in the Arab region, as well as studying the visibility of providing clearing and settlement services for securities transactions among Arab countries.

It should be noted that the AMF will cooperate in the implementation phase with Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities as well as with major international financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). Moreover, the AMF will cooperate in this process with market players in the Arab countries such as banks, financial institutions and exchanges houses, as well as with a number of strategic partners. In this context, the AMF will closely work also with the Central Banks of the main Arab trading partners.

On the occasion, HE Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Hamidy, Director General Chairman of the Board of the Arab Monetary Fund, said that the contract with Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) is a continuation of the design phase where the company has provided consultancy services throughout the design process. He expressed trust in the capability of the company to provide the required expertise and stressed his keenness to build a partnership with all stakeholders in the Arab region and globally, to make the implementation phase a success and allow the system to go-live, fully aligned with the market needs, while providing innovative risk-controlled products and services with cost efficiency.

HE Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Hamidy emphasized also the continued and valuable support given to the project by the Council of Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities' Governors as well as the Authorities in the United Arab Emirates and their keenness to provide all the necessary inputs to succeed the establishment of the Arab Clearing and its operations.