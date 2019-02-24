AMF Arab Monetary Fund : The Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) to Hold a High Level Conference on Fostering Regional Financial Integration through Cross-border Payments - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 24 February 2019

Log in
The Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) to Hold a High Level Conference on Fostering Regional Financial Integration through Cross-border Payments - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 24 February 2019

0
02/24/2019 | 03:52am EST
24-02-2019

Utilizing Financial Technology to enhance innovation in Financial Services and to strengthing Financial Integration in the Arab World

The Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) is organizing a High-Level Conference under the overarching theme of 'The Role of Cross-Border Payments in Fostering Regional Financial Integration' on the 27th and 28th of March 2019, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

This conference aims to bring together a wide range of stakeholders from the payments industry, financial services providers, senior officials and representatives from Arab ministries of finance and economy, central bank and monetary authorities and capital market authorities. Additionally, the conference will feature participation from regional and global commercial banks, development finance institutions, as well as leading technology vendors, consulting firms, and innovators in the field of financial services, fintech, and payment systems.

'Given the current changes in the regional financial landscapes, the time is now to discuss and promote regional integration through new economic and financial opportunities' says Dr. Abdulrahman A. Al Hamidy, Director General Chairman of the Board of the AMF.

This two-day conference will focus on the role of cross-border economic and financial activities in strengthening regional integration, and beyond. It will discuss the latest trends in payment systems and financial innovation, in addition to associated challenges and risks. It will tackle growing importance of cross-border payment systems, and their role in fostering and deepening financial inclusion, homogenization and stability.

AMF will seize the conference as an opportunity to present its latest initiative that will revolutionize regional financial infrastructures.

AMF - Arab Monetary Fund published this content on 24 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 08:51:03 UTC
