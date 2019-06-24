Log in
AMF Financial Markets Authority of French Re : The Autorité des marchés financiers and the Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution warn the public against the activities of several websites and entities proposing forex investments without being authorised to do so

06/24/2019 | 02:12pm EDT

The AMF and the ACPR are publishing a list of new websites and entities offering investments on the unregulated foreign exchange (Forex) market in France, without authorisation to do so.

Here is the new website recently identified:
- www.black-trading.com / Black Trading Corp
- www.finaria-fx.com / Goldtech Media Services OÜ
- www.hispamarkets.com / Hispa Mkts Ltd / 1000 Extra Group
- www.marketsbroker.com / Markets Broker
- www.pepperdyne.com / Blackstone Capital Limited
- www.swissmain.com / Meridian Banc Ltd / Swissmain Ltd
- www.tradeprocapitals.com / TradePro Capital Markets
- www.tradershome.com / Tradershome Ltd
- www.wisebanc.com / Orion Services EOOD

A list of all unauthorized websites to offer investments on the unregulated foreign exchange (Forex) market is available in the AMF's website (section: Espace épargnants > Protéger son épargne > Listes noires) and Assurance Banque Épargne Info Service - ABE IS's website (section: Vos démarches > Se protéger contre les arnaques > Les listes noires des sites internet et entités non autorisés).

These websites may change very quickly and this list is not intended to be exhaustive.

To ensure that the intermediary offering banking or financial products or services is authorised to operate in France, you can view the register of financial agents (https://www.regafi.fr) or the list of authorised intermediaries in the financial investment advisor (FIA) or participating investment advisor (PIA) categories (https://www.orias.fr/search).

If the intermediary in question is not on any of the last two lists, we strongly recommend that you should not make use of their services, as they are in breach of the applicable legislation and are not required to comply with basic rules of investor protection, information disclosure and claims handling.

All the websites and/or entities offering investments without authorisation in France are now collected on a single table. This table is updated regularly and is presented in alphabetic order.
The AMF invites investors to frequently visit this page.

About the AMF
The AMF is an independent public authority responsible for ensuring that savings invested in financial products are protected and that investors are provided with adequate information. The AMF also supervises the orderly operations of markets. Visit our website https://www.amf-france.org

Do you have any questions? For all information, go to the following websites:
Assurance-Banque-Epargne Info Service: https://www.abe-infoservice.fr/ or call 0811 901 801, Mondays to Fridays from 8am to 6pm.
AMF: https://www.amf-france.org or call 01 53 45 62 00, Mondays to Fridays from 9am to 5pm.
ACPR: https://acpr.banque-france.fr/

Press contacts:
AMF Communication Directorate - Caroline Richard - Tel: +33 (0)1 5345 6039 or +33 (0)1 5345 6028
Banque de France / ACPR External and Digital Communication Department - Tel: + 33 (0)1 4292 3900 -
Email : presse@banque-france.fr

Disclaimer

AMF - Financial Markets Authority of the French Republic published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 18:11:09 UTC
