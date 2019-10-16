AMIS Agricultural Market Information System : 16th session of the Information Group

Upon the invitation of the current Chair of AMIS (Brazil) the 16th session of the AMIS Global Food Market Information Group was held in Rio de Janeiro at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). During a packed two days of presentations and discussions, meeting participants reviewed the current market situation and outlook for wheat, maize, rice and soybeans; learned about new research in the area of food market monitoring; discussed possible barriers to international food trade; and used the opportunity to further strengthen the AMIS network.

The Information Group meeting was followed by an international seminar on 'Challenges and Opportunities for Agriculture in Latin America', jointly organized by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), FGV and AMIS.