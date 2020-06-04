AMIS Agricultural Market Information System : Market Monitor June 2020

While the outlook for global wheat production in 2020 has dampened somewhat since last month, early forecasts point to record maize and rice outputs and a recovery in soybean production. Despite the many uncertainties stemming from economic and health implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, stronger trade dynamics are expected for all AMIS crops in the new season (2020/21) along with generally improved demand prospects. With the exception of soybeans, inventories of all other AMIS crops are also set to remain high or increase.

The next AMIS Market Monitor will be released on 2 July 2020.