AMIS Agricultural Market Information System : Market Monitor September 2019

05 Sep 2019
According to the September edition of the AMIS Market Monitor, the 2019/20 season is likely to be characterised by stiff competition among exporters. For all AMIS crops, export availabilities are expected to be high relative to anticipated demand. Compared to the last report, world maize production has been lifted sharply in view of a massive upward revision for the US. Rice production is also seen higher while wheat production is expected to increase to a record. In the case of soybeans, a projected year-on-year decline in output is unlikely to become a concern, as overall supplies remain adequate, especially given the dampening impact of African Swine Fever on feed demand in China.
