Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AMIS Agricultural Market Information System : Market Monitor September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 08:42am EDT

05 Sep 2019

According to the September edition of the AMIS Market Monitor, the 2019/20 season is likely to be characterised by stiff competition among exporters. For all AMIS crops, export availabilities are expected to be high relative to anticipated demand. Compared to the last report, world maize production has been lifted sharply in view of a massive upward revision for the US. Rice production is also seen higher while wheat production is expected to increase to a record. In the case of soybeans, a projected year-on-year decline in output is unlikely to become a concern, as overall supplies remain adequate, especially given the dampening impact of African Swine Fever on feed demand in China.

Disclaimer

AMIS - Agricultural Market Information System published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 12:41:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:57aMINISTRY OF JUSTICE OF REPUBLIC OF FINLAND : Democracy, the rule of law and fundamental rights on agenda in Helsinki on 10–11 September
PU
08:54aFACEBOOK : Libra falls into 'big gap' in EU rules - regulator
RE
08:46aU.S. Jobless Claims Rose Slightly Last Week
DJ
08:46aU.S. Unit Labor Costs Revised Higher in Second Quarter
DJ
08:42aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Productivity and Costs
PU
08:42aAMIS AGRICULTURAL MARKET INFORMATION SYSTEM : Market Monitor September 2019
PU
08:37aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China to promote commerce with ASEAN countries
PU
08:32aDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE OF CANADA : Official International Reserves - September 5, 2019
PU
08:23aSlack shares tank after dismal forecast
RE
08:23aINDONESIA'S CORPORATE TAX CUT TO COST UP TO $6 BILLION : tax chief
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CYBG : CYBG : Britain's Clydesdale Bank shares plunge 20% on PPI provisions bombshell
2Safran raises profit forecasts after strong first half results
3ATOS : ATOS : New CEO of Atos France
4MTU AERO ENGINES : MTU Aero Moves Into Germany's DAX, Replacing Thyssenkrupp
5BIOTEST AG : BIOTEST AG: Biotest Achieves Important Clinical Milestone for IgG Next Generation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group