Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AMJ Hall Global : Reports On Facebook Acquiring $5.7 Billion Jio Stake After Winning Regulatory Approval

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 11:21am EDT

Finance executives at Seoul-based wealth management company AMJ Hall Global have reported that India's antitrust regulator has approved Facebook Inc.'s acquisition of a 9.99% stake in billionaire Mukesh Ambani' digital services business, Jio, securing the social media giant another foothold in one of the world's fastest-growing online markets.

"Facebook will invest $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms via Jaadhu Holdings, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of the social media giant," reported Peter Cross, Director of Institutional Trading at AMJ Hall Global.

The clearance will set the stage for a slew of smaller acquisitions which will help Jio's parent, Reliance Industries Ltd., achieve its objective to become net-debt free and use nearly 400 million of its wireless phone subscribers as the foundation of an e-commerce and digital services enterprise.

Ambani's $65 billion Jio Platforms business has sold more than 20% in stakes to investors including Facebook and U.S. private equity companies KKR & Co., General Atlantic and Silver Lake Partners.

"This was the big obstacle in the way of Reliance Industries," reported Harry Jacobs, Director of Private Clients at AMJ Hall Global. "Now that the Competition Commission has given the green-light to the Facebook deal, the other proposals will also get approved at a rapid pace," he added.

Reliance Industries, an oil refining, petrochemicals, telecommunications and retail conglomerate, last week announced it had become free of net debt ahead of a March 2021 deadline after generating more than $23 billion from stake sales and a rights issue. The group said it had run up net debt of 1.6 trillion rupees ($21 billion) as of March, most of it for rolling out its wireless network, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., which became India's largest within three years of its 2016 launch.

Shares in Reliance Industries have doubled since late March to a record high, contributing to the fortunes of Ambani, Asia's richest man.

Ambani's net worth has soared to $63.8 billion, making him the only Asian tycoon among the ten wealthiest people in the world, according to data collected by AMJ Hall Global. He surpassed Larry Ellison of Oracle Corp. and France's Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the wealthiest woman, to hit the No. 9 spot.

About AMJ Hall Global

AMJ Hall Global helps protect the financial future of our clients by providing astute and well-researched investment solutions in mature and emerging markets. Our team of investment professionals offers a diverse range of investment skills covering a wide variety of financial activities that include wealth and fund management and securities trading.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:30pFREDDIE MAC : Record low US mortgage rates for the third consecutive week
AQ
04:30pAÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA : Groupe ADP initiates negotiations with trade unions
GL
04:30pTOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : Principal Agreement on the Sale of Tom Tailor GmbH to Fosun
EQ
04:28pVOLKSWAGEN : VW's labour chief sees no need for more cost cuts
RE
04:28pIDAHO CHAMPION GOLD MINES CANADA : IIROC Trade Resumption - ITKO
AQ
04:28pLAFARGEHOLCIM : Lafarge fires employee after noose allegedly found near parking spot of Black worker
AQ
04:27pSTRONGBOW EXPLORATION : Appoints Patrick Anderson as Chairman, AGM Results and Notice of Name Change to Cornish Metals Inc.
AQ
04:26pNew $1 billion fund aims to steer antibiotic companies in tough market
RE
04:26pUnited Spinal Announces Two New Appointments To Its Board Of Directors
PR
04:26pNEPTUNE WELLNESS : IIROC Trade Resumption - NEPT
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
2HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma reports on first half-year 2020
3AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Europe maps out green hydrogen vision on path to net-zero
4BMW AG : RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIES FOR BATTERY CELLS: BMW Group sources sustainable cobalt worth around 100 millio..
5SAP SE : SAP : Shares Jump After 2Q Profit, Revenue Beat Consensus Estimates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group