AMLI Residential : Releases Results of 2018 Sustainable Living Index

AMLI Residential, a leading developer of sustainable, multifamily rental
properties, today announced the results of its second Sustainable Living
Index – a survey of more than 4,200 U.S. AMLI apartment residents
charting how their attitudes on environmentalism impact their choices on
where to live.
The 2018 survey indicated that 84 percent of respondents say they
believe in global warming and/or climate change. This is significantly
higher than the U.S. population at large according to recent data from
the Yale
Program on Climate Change Communications. According to the Yale
research, which was published in July 2017, 70 percent of Americans
believe global warming is happening with only 50 percent expressing
certainty that global warming is happening.
Although the majority of the AMLI survey respondents were millennials
(62 percent), belief in global warming was consistent across
generations: roughly 89 percent of Gen Z, 88 percent of millennials, 80
percent of Gen X and 74 percent of baby boomers surveyed believe in
global warming and/or climate change.
“This year’s survey shows apartment residents remain concerned about the
environment and are committed to making lifestyle choices to reduce
their carbon footprint,” said Phil Tague, President of AMLI Residential.
“The residents surveyed are mindful of how daily activities and where
they live might impact their health as well as the environment. AMLI
continues to invest in conscious and sustainable practices to make sure
we deliver on what’s important to our residents. Our communities use
land, water and energy more efficiently through clean-air initiatives
and lifestyle amenities that enable residents to live more sustainably
every day.”
The survey of AMLI residents was conducted in August 2018 at properties
in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Seattle, Southern
California and Southeast Florida. AMLI expanded this year’s survey to
help it better understand its residents’ interest in sustainable living
compared to 2017 survey results. AMLI will utilize the results to
further advance its sustainability efforts and improve residents’
wellness and living experiences at AMLI communities across the U.S.
The survey also found that 83 percent of respondents believe that living
in a green community is beneficial to their health and 62 percent of
respondents would pay more to live in a green/sustainable community.
AMLI is a leader in multifamily sustainability. Thirty-two AMLI
properties (almost half of the company’s portfolio) are LEED (Leadership
in Energy and Environmental Design) certified and 25 AMLI communities
are ENERGY STAR certified. AMLI’s goal is to grow its portfolio to more
than 50 percent LEED-certified properties by 2019. Last month, AMLI
received a LEED Power Builder Award from the U.S. Green Building Council
(USGBC), which recognizes developers that certify at least 90 percent of
their units built in the past year.
About AMLI Residential
AMLI Residential focuses on the development, construction and management
of environmentally responsible, luxury apartment communities throughout
the U.S. Founded in 1980, AMLI is owned by PRIME Property Fund, a core
commingled institutional fund. AMLI currently owns and manages 61
apartment communities including more than 20,000 apartment homes and has
over 5,100 additional apartment homes under development or in lease-up
at 14 new properties, all of which are, or will be, LEED-certified. More
information is available at www.amli.com.
