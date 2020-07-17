AMMC Autorite Marocaine du Marche des Capitaux : S2M - Admissibility Decision of the Mandatory Takeover Bid project

Admissibility Decision of the Mandatory Takeover Bid project on
S2M shares launched by Medtech SA and Millennium Ventures
SARL
Pursuant to the provisions of Article 31 of Law No. 26-03 relating to public offers on the stock market as amended and supplemented, the AMMC examined the Mandatory Takeover Bid project on Société Maghrébine De Monétique (S2M) shares filed on May 28th 2020, under article 18 of the said Law, by Medtech SA and Millenium Ventures SARL.
Following this filing, the AMMC has requested, according to the provisions of article 30 of the aforementioned Law, the Casablanca Stock Exchange to proceed with the suspension of trading on S2M shares.
1- The general framework of the operation
On May 12th 2020, Medtech and Millennium Ventures SARL (witch control Medtech according to article 144 of law n°17-95) acquired respectively 5,52% and 2,93% of the capital and voting rights of S2M. Due to shareholding relationship between these companies, they are presumed to be acting in concert according to article 10 of the aforementioned law.
Consequently, the aforementioned acquisition has resulted in the crossing by Medtech and Millennium Ventures of the threshold of 40% voting rights of S2M, which triggers the obligation to file a Takeover Bid on the latter in accordance with article 18 of the law No 26-03.
S2M equity and voting rights distribution before the takeover offer filing is as follows:
|
Shareholder
|
Number of shares
|
Share of equity and voting
|
rights in %
|
|
|
Medtech SA
|
321 816
|
39,6%
|
Millennium Ventures SARL
|
60 336
|
7,4%
|
Autres actionnaires
|
429 918
|
52,9%
|
|
|
|
Total
|
812 070
|
100,0%
|
|
|
|
Source : S2M
|
|
2- Terms of the offer
The mandatory Takeover Bid targets the acquisition of S2M shares that are not held by Medtech and Millennium Ventures, that is 429 918 shares representing 52,9% of the capital and voting rights of S2M.
The initiators offer other shareholders of S2M to acquire their shares at a price of 160 MAD per share.
In agreement between the intiators, Medtech is committed to acquire all shares tendered to the offer, being understood that all the initiators remain jointly responsible for their obligations under the law No 26-03.
No waiver threshold is provided as part of this mandatory takeover bid.
3- Intentions of the initiators :
The initiators intend to continue their purchases on S2M shares after the takeover bid duration.
4- Examination of admissibility :
With reference to the provisions of Articles 13 and 32 of the aforementioned law, the AMMC has assessed the proposed mandatory Takeover Bid in terms of the following:
-
The characteristics of the proposed offer
The AMMC has examined the characteristics of the proposed offer with regards to the principles set out in the aforementioned article 13 and in particular the principles of transparency and equal treatment of shareholders. As such, the AMMC noted that the equal treatment requirement is met to the extent that the offer targets all shares of S2M that are not held by the initiators.
In addition, the multi-criteria analysis used for pricing has been reviewed by the AMMC and assessed as follows:
-
Stock prices approach: this method consists of analyzing the volume weighted average stock prices of S2M shares over a 12 months period before the 13th of May 2020. The value of S2M share which results from this method is 164,4 MAD ;
-
Reference transactions method: this method consists to valuing the company based on the prices of recent transactions on its equity. The transaction that was used is the acquisition on May 12th 2020 of 68 586 S2M shares by Medtech and Millennium Ventures, at a price of 150,2 dirhams per share.
|
A summary of the valuation is included in the following table:
|
|
|
|
Method
|
Value per share
|
Offered Premium /
|
|
(dhs)
|
Discount
|
|
|
|
Stock prices Approach
|
164,4
|
-2,8%
|
|
Reference transactions method
|
150,2
|
6,1%
|
|
Valuation methods average
|
157,3
|
1,7%
|
|
Source : BMCE Capital Conseil
|
|
The price per share set in the framework of this Takeover bid is 160 MAD.
Given the foregoing, the AMMC considers the methods used as relevant and commonly used and based on objective, significant and multiple criteria. Also, the AMMC deems the characteristics of the offer to be consistent with the principles set out in the aforementioned article 13.
-
National economic strategic interests
Pursuant to article 29 of the aforementioned law 26-03, the AMMC has submitted, the offer project to the Minister of Economy and Finance for its assessment in terms of national economic strategic interests. The Minister has not expressed any objection on the takeover bid project.
5- AMMC Decisions:
-
Admissibility of the offer project
In view of all the aforementioned elements, the AMMC declares admissible the proposed Takeover Bid launched by Medtech SA and Millennium Ventures SARL on S2M shares at a price of 160 dirhams per share.
The final schedule of the operation will be set later. It must be approved beforehand by the Casablanca Stock Exchange.
-
Resumption of trading on S2M shares
The AMMC will request the Casablanca Stock Exchange to resume trading on S2M shares on July 20, 2020.
Rabat, July 17, 2020
CONTACT AMMC :
Tél : 05 37 68 89 71
E-Mail : OperationsFinancieres@ammc.ma
DE/EM/001/2020
www.ammc.ma
