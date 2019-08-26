Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AMNICELL : Appoints Helen Ljungdahl Round as CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 03:03pm EDT

AMNICELL, a biotech company focusing on research and development of amniotic fluid stem cells, today announced that Helen Ljungdahl Round has been appointed as CEO, effective July 1, 2019.

AMNICELL is the first company to use advanced stem cell technology, amniotic fluid and pluripotent stem cells to improve lives, health and wellness. The company was formed following 10 years of research with amniotic fluid and stem cells. The amniotic fluid is a unique non-controversial abundant source of stem cells with regenerative properties. AMNICELL collects, stores and processes the amniotic fluid and the stem cells for use in areas of unmet medical need and commercial areas, such as hair and skin care.

Helen Ljungdahl Round is a highly accomplished executive with more than 25 years of experience in international business management, strategy, marketing and sales in pharmaceutical and medical technology industries, across numerous therapeutic areas, product life cycles and geographic areas. Her wealth of professional and business experience includes positions as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing & Business Development for GN Hearing, and, before that, numerous executive leadership positions of increasing responsibility at Merck & Co, Inc, working in EU, Middle East/Africa, North America, Latin America and Asia. She is a strong commercial leader that has consistently built high performing organizations and delivered profitable and sustainable business results.

Dr Bruce K Young, Professor at NYU School of Medicine, Chairman of AMNICELL Board of Directors, commented: “I am very excited that we have been able to attract someone like Helen Ljungdahl Round as the CEO of AMNICELL. With her experience from the pharmaceutical and medical technology industries, and leading highly successful global commercial organizations around the world, she is the perfect person to lead AMNICELL through the development of our unique technology and product portfolio, as well as delivering strong business results.

Helen Ljungdahl Round said: “Regenerative medicine holds a lot of future potential, and AMNICELL is uniquely positioned with its advanced technology using amniotic fluid and pluripotent stem cells to contribute to this development. Our initial focus will be on areas of unmet medical need, but also other areas benefiting from the regenerative properties of amniotic fluid and stem cells. I am looking forward to continuing the science, developing our product portfolio, and more importantly bringing these transformative products to the market, enabling people access to novel biological solutions for their health and wellness.

About AMNICELL

AMNICELL is the first company to use advanced stem cell technology, amniotic fluid and pluripotent stem cells to improve lives, health and wellness. The company is based on more than 10 years research with amniotic fluid and stem cells, and the primary focus on the development and commercialization of transformative therapeutics and innovative cosmeceuticals. AMNICELL is headquartered in New York City and is privately owned.

For more information about AMNICELL
Website: https://www.amnicell.com/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/amnicellcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/amnicell


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:40pPSI SOFTWARE AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03:40pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Aug 26
DJ
03:38pVTS : and Out in Tech Partner to Increase Opportunities for LGBTQ+ Tech Talent
BU
03:36pLIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
03:33pAssocia Minnesota and Cities Management Host Vendor Networking Event
GL
03:31pAZUL : announces nonstop service from Fort Lauderdale to Belo Horizonte, Brazil
PR
03:31pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues its Investigation on Behalf of Farfetch Limited Investors (FTCH)
GL
03:31pADVISORY : Chevron VP Presents Permian Performance Webcast at Barclays Conference
BU
03:30pRubicon Global Founder and CEO Nate Morris to be Inducted into Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame
GL
03:29pCompany Profile for ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc.
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Berlin city rent cap plans hit real estate shares
4ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group