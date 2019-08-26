AMNICELL : Appoints Helen Ljungdahl Round as CEO

AMNICELL, a biotech company focusing on research and development of amniotic fluid stem cells, today announced that Helen Ljungdahl Round has been appointed as CEO, effective July 1, 2019.

AMNICELL is the first company to use advanced stem cell technology, amniotic fluid and pluripotent stem cells to improve lives, health and wellness. The company was formed following 10 years of research with amniotic fluid and stem cells. The amniotic fluid is a unique non-controversial abundant source of stem cells with regenerative properties. AMNICELL collects, stores and processes the amniotic fluid and the stem cells for use in areas of unmet medical need and commercial areas, such as hair and skin care.

Helen Ljungdahl Round is a highly accomplished executive with more than 25 years of experience in international business management, strategy, marketing and sales in pharmaceutical and medical technology industries, across numerous therapeutic areas, product life cycles and geographic areas. Her wealth of professional and business experience includes positions as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing & Business Development for GN Hearing, and, before that, numerous executive leadership positions of increasing responsibility at Merck & Co, Inc, working in EU, Middle East/Africa, North America, Latin America and Asia. She is a strong commercial leader that has consistently built high performing organizations and delivered profitable and sustainable business results.

Dr Bruce K Young, Professor at NYU School of Medicine, Chairman of AMNICELL Board of Directors, commented: “I am very excited that we have been able to attract someone like Helen Ljungdahl Round as the CEO of AMNICELL. With her experience from the pharmaceutical and medical technology industries, and leading highly successful global commercial organizations around the world, she is the perfect person to lead AMNICELL through the development of our unique technology and product portfolio, as well as delivering strong business results.”

Helen Ljungdahl Round said: “Regenerative medicine holds a lot of future potential, and AMNICELL is uniquely positioned with its advanced technology using amniotic fluid and pluripotent stem cells to contribute to this development. Our initial focus will be on areas of unmet medical need, but also other areas benefiting from the regenerative properties of amniotic fluid and stem cells. I am looking forward to continuing the science, developing our product portfolio, and more importantly bringing these transformative products to the market, enabling people access to novel biological solutions for their health and wellness.”

