Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AMP : Human Rights Inspires, Drives Progress, Secretary-General Tells Lisbon Forum, Urging All to Fulfil 2030 Agenda Core Promise, ‘Leave No One Behind'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 04:53pm EST

Following is UN Secretary‑General António Guterres' message, delivered by Miguel Ángel Moratinos, High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, to the Lisbon Forum on Bridging the Paradigm: The Relation between Development and Human Rights, the Rule of Law and Democracy - Achieving Together the Sustainable Development Goals, in Lisbon today:

It is a pleasure to greet this important meeting of the Lisbon Forum of the North-South Centre of the Council of Europe. I am proud to have been a member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and, as Secretary‑General, I treasure the Council's partnership with the United Nations.

I welcome your focus on the links between development and human rights, the rule of law and democracy, areas in which the Council has made inestimable contributions across the continent. Indeed, every measure we take to fortify the rule of law strengthens the institutions we need to ensure peaceful and just societies.

Every step we take to advance democratic practices gives people the means to address grievances peacefully and shape the decisions that affect their lives. And every human right we secure is another brick in the building of a better world.

This is a two-way relationship: human rights are an intrinsic part of sustainable development - and sustainable development is a powerful vehicle for the realization of human rights. And let us never forget that implementing the Sustainable Development Goals means recognizing the interdependent and indivisible nature of all human rights - economic, social, cultural, civil and political rights, as well as the right to development. Moreover, promoting women's empowerment and gender equality is essential to global progress in all realms, on all the Goals.

Yet the world is falling behind in fulfilling the core promise of the 2030 Agenda to 'leave no one behind'. The climate crisis, protracted conflicts, rising inequality, youth unemployment and the proliferation of hate speech are creating obstacles and causing growing discontent. Our shared challenge is to get on track - and human rights can inspire and drive progress.

Thank you for your commitment to dignity, equality, peace and inclusive, sustainable development for all. Please accept my best wishes for an enriching Lisbon Forum.

Disclaimer

UN - United Nations published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 21:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:38pDE GREY MINING : ACC Releases October 2019 Resin Production and Sales Statistics
PU
05:38pASX : Replacing Aromatics with Biofuels Would Improve Public Health Outcomes, Decrease Fuel Costs
PU
05:38pMED-X, INC. : Debuts First Internet TV Show "The Equity Crowdfunding Report" on its New Finance Media Platform, The National Investor Network
PR
05:35pITC Bans Counterfeit and Infringing Water Filters
BU
05:35pGunpowder Capital Corp. Announces Name Change to Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.
NE
05:34pSURGE HOLDINGS, INC. : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
05:34pWTRH FINAL DEADLINE : ROSEN, A GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Reminds Waitr Holdings Inc. Investors of Important November 26th Deadline in Securities Class Action – WTRH
GL
05:34pCIO LEADERSHIP : HMG Strategy's 9th Annual Industry-Leading Tech Leader/C-Suite Recognition Program — The HMG Strategy 2020 Global Executives Who Matter Awards
GL
05:33pROSEN, A GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Reminds Bloom Energy Corporation Investors of Important January 3rd Deadline in Securities Class Action – BE
GL
05:32pRosen, a Global Law Firm, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Black Knight, Inc. – BKI
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks - report
2Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
3No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
4China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks
5TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Shares Rise in Premarket Trading After LVMH Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group