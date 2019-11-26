Log in
AMPD Ventures : Announces $2 Million Private Placement

0
11/26/2019 | 06:50pm EST

DGAP-News: AMPD Ventures Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AMPD Ventures Announces $2 Million Private Placement
27.11.2019 / 00:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2019 / AMPD Ventures Inc. "AMPD" or the "Company", (CSE:AMPD)(FRA:2Q0) intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 units at a price of CAD 40 cents per unit for gross proceeds of up to CAD $2,000,000. Each unit will be composed of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share of the company at a price of CAD 60 cents per share for a period of 18 months from the date of closing of the private placement.

The private placements are subject to Canadian Stock Exchange approval, and all securities are subject to a four-month hold period. Finders' fees will be payable in connection with the private placements, all in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange and applicable securities laws.

The proceeds from this private placement will be used for expansion, key staff hiring, and general working capital purposes.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

AMPD Ventures Inc.

"Anthony Brown"
Anthony Brown
CEO & Director

For more information on AMPD visit https://www.ampd.tech

SOURCE: AMPD Ventures Inc.


News Source: Issuer Direct

27.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AMPD Ventures Inc.
United States
EQS News ID: 922403

 
End of News DGAP News Service

922403  27.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=922403&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
