Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AMPE LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – AMPE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE) from December 14, 2017 through August 7, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Ampio investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Ampio class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1397.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA would find Ampio’s AP-003-C Phase 3 clinical trial inadequate and not well-controlled; (2) as a result, Ampio had not successfully completed two pivotal clinical trials for Ampion; and (3) consequently, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 24, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1397.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      Zachary Halper, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      zhalper@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:09pMANCHESTER UNITED : Soccer fans, your team is coming after your pocket
AQ
07:06pTESLA : SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesla, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $750,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
07:01pMERCURY SYSTEMS INC : 2-Day Deadline Alert: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Mercury Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
07:01pAFCON : Stars players make Tanzanians proud
AQ
07:01pAMAZON COM : Olivia Cooke Receives the IMDb Starmeter Award in Toronto
BU
07:01pAMPE LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – AMPE
GL
06:59pHELLENIC BANK PUBLIC : Banks given until Monday to find solution to wrongly offset accounts
AQ
06:58pF5 : to champion multi-cloud’s digital transformation potential
AQ
06:58pLG ELECTRONICS : Signature unites elegant design with tech leadership
AQ
06:49pAFCON : Nigeria Leads Seychelles 2-0 in AFCON Qualifier
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Apple says U.S. tariffs on China would hit 'wide range' of products
2Tesla shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcast
3TESLA : TESLA : shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcast
4Alibaba's Jack Ma to unveil succession plan next week, remain chairman
5Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma to retire - New York Times

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.