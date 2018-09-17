AMPLEXOR : Life Sciences Attending Annual Pharmacon Asia 2018

AMPLEXOR:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Now in its fifth year, Pharmacon Asia 2018 is one of the industry’s most highly regarded drug development and commercialization value chain events that focuses on clinical trials to market access, and addresses challenges relating to maintaining regulatory compliance. Pharmacon Asia is known for its speaker line-up and quality of networking, attracting more than 150 companies globally. Firms attend to share their own best practices and experiences, offering practical tips and strategies that help their peers to maintain regulatory compliance and improve market access. Among the top tier line-up of industry leaders at the event are AMPLEXOR Life Sciences Language experts who will be available throughout both days of Pharmacon Asia. What: Pharmacon Asia 2018 includes other events in the same location: Accelerating Clinical Trials in Asia; Pharma Regulatory Affairs Asia; Pharma Market Access and Pricing Summit Asia; and Digital Pharma Summit. All events attract a range of vendors, regulators, manufacturers and end-users who share their own experiences on approaching challenges facing the industry in Asia. Join AMPLEXOR Life Sciences at Pharmacon Asia 2018 and learn more about how our solutions can help - language and global content services – as well as provide insights and advice into how content projects can be addressed for your business. When: 19-20 September 2018 Where: Table #1 One Farrer Hotel and Spa 1 Farrer Park Station Rd Singapore

The Language Services team from AMPLEXOR Life Sciences will be present 19-20 September and discuss any challenges your organization may be facing around regulatory compliance, labeling, localization of translations and more. To register for the event, please click here.

To learn more about AMPLEXOR Life Sciences’ solution suite and language services offerings, click here.

About AMPLEXOR Life Sciences

AMPLEXOR Life Sciences helps pharmaceutical, medical device and biotechnology organizations launch products and break into new markets quickly. Our solutions and services expedite the creation and delivery of consistent, compliant and high-quality global content – both physical and digital – across all target countries. Its services include technology consultancy, implementation and management services, as well as technical writing, medical translation and linguistic validation services.

AMPLEXOR employs 1,800 people in 23 countries across four continents. It boasts a rich 25+ year history of serving pharmaceutical, medical device manufacturers and biotechnology companies. For more information, go to www.amplexor.com.

