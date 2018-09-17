AMPLEXOR : Life Sciences Attending Annual Pharmacon Asia 2018

AMPLEXOR:
|
MEDIA ADVISORY:
|
|
Now in its fifth year, Pharmacon
Asia 2018 is one of the industry’s most highly regarded drug
development and commercialization value chain events that focuses
on clinical trials to market access, and addresses challenges
relating to maintaining regulatory compliance.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pharmacon Asia is known for its speaker line-up and quality of
networking, attracting more than 150 companies globally. Firms
attend to share their own best practices and experiences, offering
practical tips and strategies that help their peers to maintain
regulatory compliance and improve market access.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Among the top tier line-up of industry leaders at the event are AMPLEXOR
Life Sciences Language experts who will be available
throughout both days of Pharmacon Asia.
|
|
|
|
What:
|
|
Pharmacon Asia 2018 includes other events in the same location: Accelerating
Clinical Trials in Asia; Pharma
Regulatory Affairs Asia; Pharma
Market Access and Pricing Summit Asia; and Digital
Pharma Summit. All events attract a range of vendors,
regulators, manufacturers and end-users who share their own
experiences on approaching challenges facing the industry in Asia.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Join AMPLEXOR
Life Sciences at Pharmacon Asia 2018 and learn more about how
our solutions can help - language and global content services – as
well as provide insights and advice into how content projects can
be addressed for your business.
|
|
|
|
When:
|
|
19-20 September 2018
|
|
|
|
Where:
|
|
Table #1
|
|
|
One Farrer Hotel and Spa
|
|
|
1 Farrer Park Station Rd
|
|
|
Singapore
|
|
|
The Language Services team from AMPLEXOR Life Sciences will be present
19-20 September and discuss any challenges your organization may be
facing around regulatory compliance, labeling, localization of
translations and more. To register for the event, please click
here.
To learn more about AMPLEXOR Life Sciences’ solution suite and language
services offerings, click
here.
About AMPLEXOR Life Sciences
AMPLEXOR Life Sciences helps pharmaceutical, medical device and
biotechnology organizations launch products and break into new markets
quickly. Our solutions and services expedite the creation and delivery
of consistent, compliant and high-quality global content – both physical
and digital – across all target countries. Its services include
technology consultancy, implementation and management services, as well
as technical writing, medical translation and linguistic validation
services.
AMPLEXOR employs 1,800 people in 23 countries across four continents. It
boasts a rich 25+ year history of serving pharmaceutical, medical device
manufacturers and biotechnology companies. For more information, go to www.amplexor.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180916005010/en/