AMPLEXOR : Life Sciences Presents at Informa eRegulatory Summit 2019 and Global Regulatory Affairs Summit

AMPLEXOR Life Sciences:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Life Sciences companies must manage an increasingly complex regulatory environment, ensuring products get to market on time and without issues, while maintaining compliance at all times. This growing complexity and integration of the world of regulatory affairs has led to Informa combining its eRegulatory Summit 2019 and Global Regulatory Affairs Summit into one event to share insights, best practices and policy further and faster. Delegates will be positioned to learn about such key topics as implementing global e-submissions strategies and improving data quality by implementing SPOR, while also taking guidance from some of the world’s leading experts in data and submissions, who will provide actionable insights to help attendees improve their regulatory strategy. Romuald Braun, Vice President, Strategy, AMPLEXOR Life Sciences, will be presenting, “Turn Compliance into Value – Decrease Complexity, Increase Compliance and Reduce Total Costs of Ownership.” In highly regulated organizations, the complexity of data systems is a significant driver of cost and compliance risk. Complex, siloed systems can be difficult to maintain from an IT perspective, and cause data consistency issues, which can lead to non-compliance and possible product removal from shelves until any compliance issues are resolved. In order to reduce these effects, a more holistic design model for data collection and maintenance, and processes is desirable. When this type of system is implemented, content and data is efficiently organized, trackable and shared throughout an organization. Braun will discuss the use of structured authoring and how it can reduce costs and increase compliance. He will also focus on how this system creates consistency between data and content, process automation, faster product-to-market, and R&D IT benefits. What: This year’s combined event expects more than 330 regulatory professionals from 160 companies to meet, discuss and network with other regulatory professionals from across the regulatory spectrum and from all around the world. Delegates will have the opportunity to hear from leaders in the fields of data and submissions to enhance their knowledge of the industry as a whole, providing them a clear view of the bigger picture and practical advice on information management and how it relates to the evolving regulatory requirements. When: 8 – 10 April 2019 “Turn Compliance into Value – Decrease Complexity, Increase Compliance and Reduce Total Costs of Ownership.” – presentation by AMPLEXOR’s VP of Strategy, Romuald Braun – 8 April, 15:10 Where: Crowne Plaza Fira Center Barcelona, Spain

Addressing regulatory challenges are top of the agenda for many organizations in life sciences, and AMPLEXOR Life Sciences can help address these and more. Throughout the summit, AMPLEXOR’s Life Sciences regulatory solution experts will available to discuss your organization’s regulatory challenges, demonstrating how to improve data quality to ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

To register for the event, please visit here.

To learn more about the AMPLEXOR Life Sciences suite of products and services, please visit here:

About AMPLEXOR Life Sciences

AMPLEXOR Life Sciences assists organizations developing pharmaceutical drugs, medical devices, and biotechnology with launching products and breaking into new markets quickly. Our solutions and services expedite the creation and delivery of consistent, compliant, high-quality and global content – both physical and digital. Our services include technology consultancy, implementation, and management services as well as technical writing, medical translation, and linguistic validation.

AMPLEXOR employs 1,850 people in 23 countries across four continents and has a rich 25+ year history of serving pharmaceutical producers, medical device manufacturers, and biotechnology companies.

For more information, go to www.amplexor.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190407005008/en/