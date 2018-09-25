AMPLEXOR : a Gold Plus Sponsor of the 2018 NORDIC TechKomm in Copenhagen

AMPLEXOR, a top-10 global language solutions provider, is a Gold Plus
Sponsor and presenter at this year’s NORDIC TechKomm in Copenhagen on
26–27 September.
This two-day event brings together experts from all over Europe to share
best practices and present current ideas on the main conference topic,
"How to make your documentation intelligent today." NORDIC TechKomm is
geared toward professionals in technical communication eager to learn
and share their knowledge about the latest industry trends. Attendees
can expect to learn about creating effective and engaging content,
ensuring documentation teams are self-sustainable, understanding the
importance of AI and technical communication and more.
At the 2018 NORDIC TechKomm, AMPLEXOR’s Manager of Strategic Accounts
and augmented reality (AR) expert, Gilberto Picareta, will present,
“Augmented Reality and Technical Authoring.” The presentation will
discuss how AR is impacting technical information and communication, how
to incorporate and automate the development of AR content into workflows
and provide real examples of how major international corporations are
using AR to enable more efficient operations.
Picareta comments about AMPLEXOR’s involvement at this year’s event,
“Recent developments make it clear AR has the potential to add
significant value to companies’ products and services, enabling more
efficient operations. However, with the impact it has on technical
information and communication, it’s crucial to incorporate AR into the
enterprise content strategy. AMPLEXOR’s end-to-end approach can help
companies structure and manage their technical content more efficiently,
deliver improved user experiences, maximize productivity and operational
excellence within the content chain and turn efficient management of
global technical content into a competitive advantage. I look forward to
sharing my expertise at this event!”
Learn more about AMPLEXOR’s involvement at the 2018
NORDIC TechKomm.
About AMPLEXOR
AMPLEXOR International, headquartered in Luxembourg, is a leading
digital solution provider offering global compliance, digital experience
and content solutions. Continuously growing since its foundation in
1987, and today with a presence in over 23 countries, AMPLEXOR helps
customers across key industries, such as Life Sciences, Manufacturing,
Energy & Environment, the Public Sector and Defense, Aerospace &
Transport achieve process efficiency, increase revenue generation,
reduce time-to-market and ensure quality and compliance. AMPLEXOR’s
turnkey solutions support core industry processes, and include software
technology, consulting, system integration, and language and content
management services. For more information, visit www.AMPLEXOR.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005833/en/