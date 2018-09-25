Log in
AMPLEXOR : a Gold Plus Sponsor of the 2018 NORDIC TechKomm in Copenhagen

09/25/2018 | 07:04am CEST

AMPLEXOR, a top-10 global language solutions provider, is a Gold Plus Sponsor and presenter at this year’s NORDIC TechKomm in Copenhagen on 26–27 September.

This two-day event brings together experts from all over Europe to share best practices and present current ideas on the main conference topic, "How to make your documentation intelligent today." NORDIC TechKomm is geared toward professionals in technical communication eager to learn and share their knowledge about the latest industry trends. Attendees can expect to learn about creating effective and engaging content, ensuring documentation teams are self-sustainable, understanding the importance of AI and technical communication and more.

At the 2018 NORDIC TechKomm, AMPLEXOR’s Manager of Strategic Accounts and augmented reality (AR) expert, Gilberto Picareta, will present, “Augmented Reality and Technical Authoring.” The presentation will discuss how AR is impacting technical information and communication, how to incorporate and automate the development of AR content into workflows and provide real examples of how major international corporations are using AR to enable more efficient operations.

Picareta comments about AMPLEXOR’s involvement at this year’s event, “Recent developments make it clear AR has the potential to add significant value to companies’ products and services, enabling more efficient operations. However, with the impact it has on technical information and communication, it’s crucial to incorporate AR into the enterprise content strategy. AMPLEXOR’s end-to-end approach can help companies structure and manage their technical content more efficiently, deliver improved user experiences, maximize productivity and operational excellence within the content chain and turn efficient management of global technical content into a competitive advantage. I look forward to sharing my expertise at this event!”

Learn more about AMPLEXOR’s involvement at the 2018 NORDIC TechKomm.

About AMPLEXOR

AMPLEXOR International, headquartered in Luxembourg, is a leading digital solution provider offering global compliance, digital experience and content solutions. Continuously growing since its foundation in 1987, and today with a presence in over 23 countries, AMPLEXOR helps customers across key industries, such as Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Energy & Environment, the Public Sector and Defense, Aerospace & Transport achieve process efficiency, increase revenue generation, reduce time-to-market and ensure quality and compliance. AMPLEXOR’s turnkey solutions support core industry processes, and include software technology, consulting, system integration, and language and content management services. For more information, visit www.AMPLEXOR.com.


© Business Wire 2018
