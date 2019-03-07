Log in
(AMR) Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders With Over 100K Shares of Class Action and Deadline: April 1, 2019

03/07/2019 | 03:18pm EST

NEW YORK, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all holders of record of Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II (“Silver Run II”) (NASDAQ: AMR) Class A common stock as of January 22, 2018, the record date to vote on the acquisition of Alta Mesa Holdings, LP (“Alta Mesa”) and Kingfisher Midstream LLC (“Kingfisher”) by Silver Run II (the “Acquisition”). Investors with over 100K shares are encouraged to learn more about this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/amr.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that in early 2018, Silver Run II issued a materially false and misleading Definitive Merger Proxy Statement on Schedule M14A (the “Proxy”) that advised shareholders to vote for the Acquisition in contravention of §§14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act and SEC Rule 14a-9. Consequently, Silver Run II shareholders were not able to make an informed decision on whether or not to redeem their shares and voted in favor of the Acquisition on February 6, 2018. The redeemable Class A common shares were valued at roughly $10 per share at the time of the Acquisition. The complaint continues to allege that following the approval of the Acquisition, the value of Silver Run II Class A common shares severely dropped.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you are a Silver Run II shareholder and wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/amr. You may also contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
