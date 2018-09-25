AMRA Appoints Eric Converse as CEO

AMRA Medical (“AMRA”), the international leader in body composition analysis, announced today that Eric Converse has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Starting on the 1st of October, Converse will assume the executive leadership from Tommy Johansson, who has been with AMRA since its establishment and will continue as an owner of the company.

Tommy Johansson commented, “After guiding AMRA to become the dynamic, international digital health company it is today, I have concluded that it is time for me to slow down. Eric’s expertise across our main markets in both Europe and the US will prove invaluable in the years ahead. Eric is an experienced and daring leader with a reputation for nurturing talented teams to their full potential, and I am very enthusiastic to hand over the leadership of AMRA to him. I would like to take the opportunity to thank my colleagues, our collaborators, and our partners for seven fantastic years.”

Before joining AMRA, Converse spent three years as President and CEO of VirtualScopics, an Imaging Contract Research Organization (iCRO), which under his direction grew exponentially before being acquired by the leading imaging and cardiac core laboratory, BioTelemetry Research. Most recently, Converse has been working with large pharmaceutical companies on potential and current investments and projects focused on real-world data (RWD) and real-world evidence (RWE). In addition to a specialty in uniting international teams to meet and exceed customer requirements, Converse has over 15 years of further experience holding multiple CEO roles and Board positions across a variety of companies and industries in the US and Europe.

“Tommy has built an incredibly talented team and established a fantastic culture in the company”, said Eric Converse. “He is leaving AMRA with a strong foundation and many excellent partnerships in place. The opportunities that lie ahead are enormous. I am thrilled to be taking the helm and further accelerating the innovation and execution of the business plan.”

He continued, “While we look to further grow into high-potential markets such as the US, we will continue to maintain AMRA's Swedish roots and core values of hard work and consideration. The exceptional team in place will continue to provide the base from which the business will grow as a prominent international health innovator. I fully believe that the company's offering is going to change the health landscape for the better and I can’t wait to get started.”

About AMRA Medical

AMRA is a ground-breaking international digital health company at the forefront of medical imaging and precision medicine. The company has developed a new global standard in body composition assessment, the ability to automatically produce multiple fat and muscle biomarkers with unrivaled precision and accuracy, as well as contextual disease insights – all from a single, 6-minute, whole-body MRI. AMRA was founded in 2010 as a spin-off of Linköping University, Sweden, with the aim to support transformative care and vital decision-making from clinical research to health and wellness.

