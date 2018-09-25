AMRA Appoints Eric Converse as CEO

AMRA Medical (“AMRA”), the international leader in body composition
analysis, announced today that Eric Converse has been appointed as its
new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Starting on the 1st of
October, Converse will assume the executive leadership from Tommy
Johansson, who has been with AMRA since its establishment and will
continue as an owner of the company.
Tommy Johansson commented, “After guiding AMRA to become the dynamic,
international digital health company it is today, I have concluded that
it is time for me to slow down. Eric’s expertise across our main markets
in both Europe and the US will prove invaluable in the years ahead. Eric
is an experienced and daring leader with a reputation for nurturing
talented teams to their full potential, and I am very enthusiastic to
hand over the leadership of AMRA to him. I would like to take the
opportunity to thank my colleagues, our collaborators, and our partners
for seven fantastic years.”
Before joining AMRA, Converse spent three years as President and CEO of
VirtualScopics, an Imaging Contract Research Organization (iCRO), which
under his direction grew exponentially before being acquired by the
leading imaging and cardiac core laboratory, BioTelemetry Research. Most
recently, Converse has been working with large pharmaceutical companies
on potential and current investments and projects focused on real-world
data (RWD) and real-world evidence (RWE). In addition to a specialty in
uniting international teams to meet and exceed customer requirements,
Converse has over 15 years of further experience holding multiple CEO
roles and Board positions across a variety of companies and industries
in the US and Europe.
“Tommy has built an incredibly talented team and established a fantastic
culture in the company”, said Eric Converse. “He is leaving AMRA with a
strong foundation and many excellent partnerships in place. The
opportunities that lie ahead are enormous. I am thrilled to be taking
the helm and further accelerating the innovation and execution of the
business plan.”
He continued, “While we look to further grow into high-potential markets
such as the US, we will continue to maintain AMRA's Swedish roots and
core values of hard work and consideration. The exceptional team in
place will continue to provide the base from which the business will
grow as a prominent international health innovator. I fully believe that
the company's offering is going to change the health landscape for the
better and I can’t wait to get started.”
-ENDS-
About AMRA Medical
AMRA is a ground-breaking international digital health company at the
forefront of medical imaging and precision medicine. The company has
developed a new global standard in body composition assessment, the
ability to automatically produce multiple fat and muscle biomarkers with
unrivaled precision and accuracy, as well as contextual disease insights
– all from a single, 6-minute, whole-body MRI. AMRA was founded in 2010
as a spin-off of Linköping University, Sweden, with the aim to support
transformative care and vital decision-making from clinical research to
health and wellness.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005104/en/