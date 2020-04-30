AMRI : Increases Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate API Production in U.S. to Meet Potential COVID-19 Demand

AMRI today announced its ongoing commitment to do its part in support of public health needs amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The company continues to focus on the safety of its employees, assuring supply of critical raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and drug product, while seeking additional ways to assist in the significant prevention and treatment efforts needed to counter the spread of COVID-19.

As such, in the immediate and near term, AMRI is increasing production of hydroxychloroquine sulfate API at its Rensselaer, N.Y., manufacturing facility to meet the rise in demand resulting from potential effectiveness of the product in treating COVID-19 symptoms.

AMRI’s active Type II DMF for hydroxychloroquine sulfate (HCQ) is available to support increased need. The FDA authorized emergency use of HCQ to treat some hospitalized patients with COVID-19[1]. We look forward to working with our drug product producers, government agencies and associated health authorities globally to ensure access to this API, as needed.

AMRI is committed to supporting global public health needs and will continue to do our part during this critical time as an essential business in the health care industry.

About AMRI

AMRI, a contract research development and manufacturing organization, partners with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. AMRI’s team combines scientific expertise and market-leading technology to provide a complete suite of solutions in discovery, development, analytical services, and API and drug product manufacturing.

[1] https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-daily-roundup-march-30-2020

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200430006031/en/