AMRI : Leads the Industry in Highest Ranking from SafeBridge for Highly Potent Compound Safety

04/23/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Rensselaer, NY facility is the first and only facility to receive the top designation from SafeBridge Consultants

Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI) announced today that the company’s manufacturing facility in Rensselaer, NY has been designated “Industry Leader” as part of its re-certification under the SafeBridge® program for "Potent Compound Safety Certification."

The facility is the first in the industry to achieve Leader Status based on quantitative results of the Potent Compound Safety Certification program administered by SafeBridge. Certification confirms that AMRI not only meets the standards identified to be an Industry Leader for the safe handling of potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), but that currently AMRI holds the top position for potent compound safety in the industry category for this classification.

SafeBridge conducted a 60-element review of health and safety programs, procedures, exposure controls, and process containment of synthetic chemistry operations with occupationally potent APIs at the Rensselaer site.

AMRI’s Rensselaer Center of Excellence is part of AMRI’s greater global network of sites equipped to support highly potent drug development and manufacturing – providing clients with a reliable pathway from scale-up all the way through commercialization.

“This accomplishment emphasizes our commitment to excellence and advancing the industry standard for highly potent manufacturing,” said John Ratliff, CEO. “I am so proud of our team at Rensselaer for being the first in the industry to earn leader status from SafeBridge for our high potency capabilities.”

About AMRI
AMRI, a contract research development and manufacturing organization, partners with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. AMRI’s team combines scientific expertise and market-leading technology to provide a complete suite of solutions in discovery, development, analytical services, and API and drug product manufacturing.

About SAFEBRIDGE CONSULTANTS, INC.
SAFEBRIDGE CONSULTANTS, INC., a subsidiary of Trinity Consultants, Inc. is the premier occupational health and safety consulting firm to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and fine chemical industries with offices in Mountain View, CA, New York, NY and Liverpool, UK. SafeBridge has provided the Potent Compound Safety Triangle® of services in industrial hygiene, occupational toxicology and industrial hygiene analytical chemistry to over 1,000 business units worldwide and is a leader in recognizing, evaluating and controlling exposures to potent APIs and products.


© Business Wire 2020
