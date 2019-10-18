AMS launches new takeover for Osram at 41 euros per share

Osram welcomed the offer, saying it was in constructive discussions with AMS, after rivals Advent and Bain Capital dropped out of contention.

AMS, maker of the sensor array that unlocks the Apple iPhone using facial recognition, built up a stake of 19.99% in Osram via an earlier offer at the same valuation that failed to win the support of enough shareholders.

"AMS is confident in succeeding with its highly attractive and fully valued offer – the best option for Osram shareholders," the Austrian company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Douglas Busvine, Editing by Franklin Paul)