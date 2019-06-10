AMSA and Sunovion Partner to Inspire Next Generation of Innovators, Provide Students With Opportunity to Teach Neuroscience to Their Classmates

The Advanced Math & Science Academy Charter School (AMSA) and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sunovion) today announced completion of an inaugural program to help students understand Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) life science career paths within a pharmaceutical company and foster a deeper knowledge of neuroscience. Five AMSA upper school level students, four seniors and one junior, were selected as a team to participate in this collaborative project with Sunovion for their school’s Capstone Project.

The AMSA student team developed a lesson plan and laboratory experiences to teach seventh grade students at AMSA about the central and peripheral nervous systems, with the goal to enhance and complement their existing biology class curriculum. This material was developed in consultation with a cross-functional team from Sunovion.

“This important collaboration with Sunovion reinforces AMSA’s mission to empower students to succeed in the workplace in our modern, high-tech world. Sunovion’s team provided real-world experience and served as mentors to help inspire our students as they look forward to the next chapters in their academic careers and consider pursuing deeper learning in the life sciences and particularly in neuroscience,” said Ellen Linzey, Interim Executive Director, Advanced Math & Science Academy Charter School.

“Sunovion has an ongoing commitment to STEM education and we are proud to partner with AMSA to encourage the next generation of innovators to explore potential career paths and new frontiers in life sciences,” said Ken Koblan, PhD, Head of Global Translational Medicine & Early Development (TMED) and Head of Discovery Sciences, Sunovion, who served as Sunovion’s executive sponsor of the program with AMSA. “Our team enjoyed coaching and collaborating with the AMSA students and seeing results of their impressive work with their classmates to ignite further interest in the field of neuroscience.”

The students were awarded certificates on May 8, 2019 and seniors were provided with scholarships upon completion of their Capstone Project. A video of the ceremony and project can be viewed here.

