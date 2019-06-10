AMSA and Sunovion Partner to Inspire Next Generation of Innovators, Provide Students With Opportunity to Teach Neuroscience to Their Classmates

The Advanced
Math & Science Academy Charter School (AMSA) and Sunovion
Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sunovion) today announced completion of an
inaugural program to help students understand Science, Technology,
Engineering and Math (STEM) life science career paths within a
pharmaceutical company and foster a deeper knowledge of neuroscience.
Five AMSA upper school level students, four seniors and one junior, were
selected as a team to participate in this collaborative project with
Sunovion for their school’s Capstone Project.
The AMSA student team developed a lesson plan and laboratory experiences
to teach seventh grade students at AMSA about the central and peripheral
nervous systems, with the goal to enhance and complement their existing
biology class curriculum. This material was developed in consultation
with a cross-functional team from Sunovion.
“This important collaboration with Sunovion reinforces AMSA’s mission to
empower students to succeed in the workplace in our modern, high-tech
world. Sunovion’s team provided real-world experience and served as
mentors to help inspire our students as they look forward to the next
chapters in their academic careers and consider pursuing deeper learning
in the life sciences and particularly in neuroscience,” said Ellen
Linzey, Interim Executive Director, Advanced Math & Science Academy
Charter School.
“Sunovion has an ongoing commitment to STEM education and we are proud
to partner with AMSA to encourage the next generation of innovators to
explore potential career paths and new frontiers in life sciences,” said
Ken Koblan, PhD, Head of Global Translational Medicine & Early
Development (TMED) and Head of Discovery Sciences, Sunovion, who served
as Sunovion’s executive sponsor of the program with AMSA. “Our team
enjoyed coaching and collaborating with the AMSA students and seeing
results of their impressive work with their classmates to ignite further
interest in the field of neuroscience.”
The students were awarded certificates on May 8, 2019 and seniors were
provided with scholarships upon completion of their Capstone Project. A
video of the ceremony and project can be viewed here.
About Advanced Math & Science Academy Charter School (AMSA)
Ranked
as the #2 public high school in Massachusetts for the third consecutive
year by U.S. News & World Report, The Advanced Math & Science
Academy Charter School (AMSA) was chartered by the
Massachusetts Department of Education in February 2004 and opened in
September 2005. AMSA’s teaching model is centered on rigorous
college-oriented education for all students. AMSA’s teaching philosophy
involves starting challenging abstract learning, typically expected for
high school students, early in the middle school grades. AMSA creates an
atmosphere of celebration of knowledge where children of all backgrounds
and abilities excel in all subjects, especially in math, science and
technology, empowering them to succeed in the workplace in our modern,
high-tech world. AMSA's core values are collective
and individual values: Model Integrity, Pursue Your Excellence and
About Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sunovion)
Sunovion is a
global biopharmaceutical company focused on the innovative application
of science and medicine to help people with serious medical conditions.
Sunovion’s vision is to lead the way to a healthier world. The company’s
spirit of innovation is driven by the conviction that scientific
excellence paired with meaningful advocacy and relevant education can
improve lives. With patients at the center of everything it does,
Sunovion has charted new paths to life-transforming treatments that
reflect ongoing investments in research and development and an
unwavering commitment to support people with psychiatric, neurological
and respiratory conditions. Headquartered in Marlborough, Mass.,
Sunovion is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon
Pharma Co., Ltd. Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Europe Ltd., based in London,
England, and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc., based in Mississauga,
Ontario, are wholly-owned direct subsidiaries of Sunovion
Pharmaceuticals Inc. Additional information can be found on the
