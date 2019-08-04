Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AMTD International Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2019 | 07:00pm EDT

AMTD International, Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) (“AMTD” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of AMTD Group, a premier Hong Kong-headquartered financial institution, Asia’s No. 1 independent investment banking firm1 and the largest independent asset management firm in Asia for PRC regional banks and new economy companies2, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,759,700 American depositary shares (“ADSs”) at a price to the public of US$8.38 per ADS on August 2, 2019. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,113,955 additional ADSs from the Company to cover over-allotments. The total gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately US$200 million if the underwriters choose to exercise their over-allotment option in full.

The listing represents the first Hong Kong home-grown financial institution and the first Asian independent investment banking firm to list on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”).

The ADSs are expected to commence trading on the NYSE on August 5, 2019 under the ticker symbol “HKIB.” The transaction is expected to close on August 7, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the public offering to invest in AMTD’s business and infrastructure expansion, fund potential acquisitions and investments, and use the remainder for general corporate purposes.

AMTD Global Markets Limited and Loop Capital Markets LLC. are the lead underwriters of this offering, with the support of other underwriters.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on August 2, 2019. The offering of the Company’s ADSs will be made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. When available, copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting: ir@amtdinc.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About AMTD International, Inc.

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) is a premier Hong Kong-headquartered financial institution, Asia’s No. 1 independent investment banking firm1 and largest independent asset management firm in Asia for PRC regional banks and new economy companies2, connecting companies and investors from Hong Kong and China with global capital markets. Its comprehensive one-stop financial service solutions strategy addresses different clients’ complex and inter-connected financial needs across all phases of their life-cycle. Leveraging its deep roots in Asia and its network – the “AMTD SpiderNet” – the Company is uniquely positioned as an active super-connector between clients, business partners, investee companies and investors. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on Twitter at “@AMTDGroup”.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about AMTD’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in AMTD’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and AMTD does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

1 As measured by both the number and the aggregate offering size of Hong Kong and U.S. IPOs completed in each of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019
2 As measured by AUM as of March 31, 2019


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:40pCREDIBLE LABS CDI : Fox Corp to take over lender Credible Labs for $397 million
RE
07:40pPOSEIDON NICKEL : Silver Swan Resource Upgrade
PU
07:40pPOSEIDON NICKEL : Diggers and Dealers Site Tours Presentation
PU
07:39pHORIZON MINERALS LIMITED (ASX : HRZ) Diggers and Dealers Investor Presentation August 2019
AQ
07:36pANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD (ASX : ANR) Animal Health Assets Update
AQ
07:30pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information - update on the research and development of an investigational oncology product
PU
07:30pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
07:30pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim report 2019
PU
07:30pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Group chief executive steps down and appointment of interim group chief executive
PU
07:30pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2019 interim results - highlights
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : FIAT CHRYSLER CEO: We'll talk alliances, but we can go it alone
2SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP : SCIENTIFIC GAMES : Highlights Innovative Gaming Portfolio at Australasian Gaming Expo ..
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : says CEO John Flint to step down
4HANG SENG BANK : HANG SENG BANK : Preliminary Interim Results Announcement for 2019 (5 August 2019)
5FOX : FOX CORPORATION : to Acquire Credible Labs Inc., a Leading U.S. Consumer Finance Marketplace

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group