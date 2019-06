AMUNDI ETF MSCI EASTERN EUROPE EX RUSSIA - A (CE9)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EASTERN EUROPE EX RUSSIA - A: Net Asset Value(s)



19-Jun-2019 / 05:17 CET/CEST

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EASTERN EUROPE EX RUSSIA - A DEALING DATE: 18/06/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 300.9767 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 107638 CODE: CE9