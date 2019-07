AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U)

AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s)



10-Jul-2019 / 06:15 CET/CEST

FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B DEALING DATE: 09/07/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 54.1974 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 106985850 CODE: 500U