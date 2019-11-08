AMVETS Partners with Sync.MD to Revolutionize Veteran Health Records Management

Through the partnership, access to medical records will be placed in the hands of our nation’s veterans

AMVETS and Sync.MD announced a strategic partnership formed for the purpose of streamlining health record management for veterans. This follows the implementation of the VA MISSION Act in June 2019 that allows eligible veterans to choose care in the community at VA expense. AMVETS and Sync.MD plan to provide more than 250,000 veterans with expanded personalized health information options through Sync.MD’s patented technology to install and transport complete medical records securely on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.

“Sync.MD is thrilled to be entering this relationship with AMVETS,” said Eugene Luskin, Sync.MD CEO. “We have successfully improved care coordination in the private health sector through the use of our technology, and we believe those who served our country also deserve the best health care delivery and coordination possible. We are delighted to be able to help make that happen.”

The first phase of the partnership involves the launch of a pilot to validate how the health service functions of AMVETS and the Sync.MD technology can work together. Both parties expect that the relationship will deliver significant improvements in the health care of veterans in terms of more timely access to medical information, reduced errors and oversights, and the ability to link otherwise incompatible medical records systems.

“Health care coordination is critical to ensuring the wellness of veterans who often face a host of overlapping medical issues. This starts with empowering veterans, as well as their spouses and caregivers in many cases, with the ability to consolidate treatment records from multiple sources, so that at any given time a provider can appreciate a patient’s complete medical history,” said AMVETS Chief Advocacy Officer Sherman Gillums. “The partnership between AMVETS and Sync.MD represents a major step forward in the effort to put veterans in greater control of their health care and ultimately their lives.”

The pilot is scheduled to launch on December 1, 2019.

AMVETS is the nation’s largest and oldest Congressionally-chartered veterans service organization that is open to and fights for all veterans who served honorably, including reservists & guardsmen. AMVETS has been a nonpartisan advocate for veterans and their families for more than 70 years. amvets.org

Sync.MD is a mobile app and website launched and operated by digital health startup VYRTY. Founded in 2015, Sync.MD was created for patients, by doctors, to help coordinate medical care and provide a secure, personal health record system that enables the sharing of data and information in real time.

