AMYRIS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Amyris, Inc. - AMRS

NEW ORLEANS, June 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until June 3, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Amyris, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AMRS). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between March 15, 2018 and March 19, 2019. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.



What You May Do

About the Lawsuit

On March 19, 2019, the Company disclosed that its 2018 annual report would not be filed timely due to “significant time and resources that were devoted to the accounting for and disclosure of the significant transactions with Koninklijke DSM N.V. that closed in November 2018”; that it “may have further deficiencies to report”; and that “there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.” On this news, the price of Amyris’ shares plummeted

