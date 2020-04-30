Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ANAB LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Anaptysbio, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – ANAB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 07:16pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) between October 10, 2017 and November 7, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important May 26, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for AnaptysBio investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the AnaptysBio class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1822.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) important data from the Company’s Phase 2a trial in atopic dermatitis, including the timing and extent of patients’ use of topical corticosteroids as a rescue therapy during the study and whether any of the patients that utilized rescue therapy were classified as responders at a given time; (2) key information from the Company’s Phase 2a trial in peanut allergy, including patients’ average cumulative peanut dose tolerated at day 14 after the administration of etokimab or placebo as well as whether the Company’s decision to exclude 20% of the patients enrolled in the study from the interim analysis due to their mild symptoms was retrospective; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the efficacy and prospects of AnaptysBio’s lead drug asset, etokimab (formerly ANB020), in the treatment of atopic dermatitis and peanut allergy were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 26, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1822.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:44pSECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
08:44pManá, Los Tigres del Norte, Sofía Vergara, Juanes, and Dolores Huerta Join Historic Altísimo Live! Line-up for Cinco de Mayo Livestream Festival Supporting the Farmworkers' Pandemic Relief Fund
GL
08:39pHAGENS BERMAN : Boston University and Brown University Latest Hit by Student Class-Action Lawsuits Demanding Refunded Costs Lost Due to COVID-19
BU
08:34pDA-PCA, other agencies to study virgin coconut oil to help fight Covid-19
PU
08:31pFORTESCUE METALS : Morgans rates FMG as Reduce
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates ORG as Equal-weight
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates CGF as Equal-weight
AQ
08:28pENEL CHILE : Announces the Filing of the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
08:24pBARRAMUNDI : BRM NAV as at 30/4/20 - $0.6207
PU
08:24pEUROGAS INTERNATIONAL : April 30,2020 – Eurogas International Inc. Announces 2020 First Quarter Financial Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : to work with partners to ramp up production of potential coronavirus treat..
3ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES : Amgen studying Otezla for coronavirus, looki..
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Statement on Bond Offering
5JIAYIN GROUP INC. : JIAYIN GROUP INC :. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group