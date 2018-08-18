ANALOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 72 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Analogic Corporation - ALOG

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until August 21, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Analogic Corporation (“Analogic” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: ALOG) in connection with the sale of the Company to Altaris Capital Partners, LLC. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.



What You May Do

If you held common stock of Analogic at the relevant times and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-alog/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by August 21, 2018.

