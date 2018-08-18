Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ANALOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 72 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Analogic Corporation - ALOG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until August 21, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Analogic Corporation (“Analogic” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: ALOG) in connection with the sale of the Company to Altaris Capital Partners, LLC. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

What You May Do

If you held common stock of Analogic at the relevant times and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit  https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-alog/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by August 21, 2018.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:02pMARUBENI : JAMAICA-ECONOMY-Jamaica records economic growth
AQ
01:54pVALUE ADDED TECHNOLOGY : 8-18-18 Knoxville Livestock
AQ
01:40pCAPL ONE : Refinancing your car loan could save you this much money a month
AQ
01:21pLEONARDO : MILITARY $28,464 Federal Contract Awarded to DRS Network Imaging Systems
AQ
01:21pATLANTIA : Autostrade pledges to rebuild collapsed Italy bridge
AQ
01:15pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Brazil great Pele wishes Cristiano Ronaldo luck ahead of his Juventus
AQ
01:01pATLANTIA : Autostrade pledges to rebuild collapsed Italy bridge
AQ
01:01pANALOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : APPROXIMATELY 72 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Analogic Corporation - ALOG
GL
12:41pHARRIS : MILITARY $221,395 Federal Contract Awarded to Harris
AQ
12:41pLOCKHEED MARTIN : MILITARY $70,000 Federal Contract Awarded to Lockheed Martin
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Chinese internet stock sell-off may shake faith in FANGs
2DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Bids For Noble Group Debt -- WSJ
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell's Convent gasoline unit expected online next week - sources
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : TOYOTA MOTOR : Texas jury finds Toyota negligent in accident, awards $242 million to famil..
5ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Italy's Autostrade to announce plan for victims, city after bridge collapse

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.