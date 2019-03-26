ANAQUA to Manage Sony Mobile's IP for SONY

BOSTON, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, today announced that multinational technology company Sony, has also selected ANAQUA to manage patent and trademark portfolios for Sony Mobile Communications (“Sony Mobile”).

Sony Mobile is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation, one of the world’s largest technology and entertainment companies, with products spanning consumer electronics, smart phones, game and network services, financial services, and professional products.

“It is a privilege to welcome another extension of Sony, one of the world’s largest companies and IP leaders, to Anaqua’s client community,” said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. “As we continue to grow globally, it is great to have a leader in technology and entertainment leverage ANAQUA as its IP management solution and expand these solutions to its subsidiary, Sony Mobile. This is a wonderful addition to our network and exemplifies our continued commitment to delivering and expanding our IP management offerings to the APAC market.”

About Anaqua

Anaqua is a premium provider of integrated, end-to-end innovation and intellectual property (IP) management solutions, serving 50% of the top 25 U.S. patent filers, 50% of the top 25 global brands, and a growing number of the most prestigious, forward-looking law firms. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across Europe and Asia. Anaqua’s IP platform is used by nearly one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators globally. Its solution suite merges best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create one intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. For additional information, please visit Anaqua.com.

About Sony Mobile Communications

Sony Mobile Communications is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation, a leading global innovator of audio, video, game, communications, key device and information technology products for both the consumer and professional markets. With its music, pictures, computer entertainment and online businesses, Sony is uniquely positioned to be the leading electronics and entertainment company in the world. Through its Xperia™ smartphone and tablet portfolio, as well as innovative smart products, Sony Mobile Communications delivers the best of Sony technology, premium content and services, and easy connectivity to Sony’s world of networked entertainment experiences. For more information: www.sonymobile.com

