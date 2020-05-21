Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ANCILE Solutions Joins CHIME Foundation to Help Transform Health IT Training

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 10:02am EDT

ANCILE Solutions, the company behind the market-leading Digital Learning Platform uPerform®, is pleased to announce that it has become a member of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives Foundation (CHIME Foundation), an affiliate of College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME).

As a CHIME Foundation member firm, ANCILE will play a vital role in CHIME’s continuing education efforts and have opportunities to interact with leading healthcare executives and thought leaders. “Joining CHIME is a pivotal step in our mission to revolutionize EHR training,” said Eric Grosgogeat, CEO at ANCILE. “We look forward to participating in CHIME events and collaborating with innovative members to drive EHR adoption and the evolution of digital training of healthcare IT.”

About The CHIME Foundation

The CHIME Foundation is a non-profit organization that allows healthcare IT vendors, service providers and consultants to network and connect with the nation’s top healthcare IT leaders through a variety of online and in-person social platforms. We offer our Foundation partners unparalleled access to the nation’s top healthcare IT leaders. To learn more about the history of the CHIME Foundation, visit https://chimecentral.org/foundation/.

About ANCILE Solutions

ANCILE Solutions, Inc. is the creator of uPerform®, a digital learning platform that drives user adoption of the world’s leading healthcare and business applications. Chosen by over half of the Fortune 100, uPerform helps organizations realize the full value of their EHR, HCM, and ERP software by boosting proficiency, driving adoption, and reducing screen time. uPerform provides a digital approach to onboarding, continuous learning with performance support, process compliance, change management, and software documentation. For more information on uPerform visit https://www.ancile.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:17aSCIENTIFIC ENERGY : 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
10:16aKonica Minolta Launches AccurioPress 6136P MICR
GL
10:16a2020 Louisiana Energy Conference Will Be 100% Online and Feature 13 Online Presentations May 27 - 28
GL
10:15aS&P 500 flat as investors weigh trade tensions; TJX surges
RE
10:15aPOLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA : PKN ORLEN Supervisory Board has appointed Members of the Company's Management Board for the new common term of office
PU
10:15aELECTRICALLY-ASSISTED BIKE : Groupe SEB becomes the exclusive industrial partner of Angell
PU
10:15aENSURING BUSINESS CONTINUITY : Five Actions That'll Help You Succeed in the Canadian Grocery Retail Sector | Quantzig
BU
10:15aIT Spending Indicators May Be Bottoming Out for Now but US Business Confidence Continues to Plunge, According to IDC COVID-19 Tech Index
BU
10:14aPIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:14aUPDATE -- Emilio Estefan & The Wailers Debut Global Unity Anthem “One World, One Prayer” on Bob Marley Observance Day at Paramount Miami Worldcenter with Largest Electronic International Flags Mosaic & Enormous LED Lyrics
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : U.S. arrests two men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa closes in on $10 billion state rescue deal
4SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Interim Dividend
5SoftBank to sell $3.1 billion worth of Japan telco unit stake

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group