ANCILE Solutions Joins CHIME Foundation to Help Transform Health IT Training

ANCILE Solutions, the company behind the market-leading Digital Learning Platform uPerform®, is pleased to announce that it has become a member of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives Foundation (CHIME Foundation), an affiliate of College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME).

As a CHIME Foundation member firm, ANCILE will play a vital role in CHIME’s continuing education efforts and have opportunities to interact with leading healthcare executives and thought leaders. “Joining CHIME is a pivotal step in our mission to revolutionize EHR training,” said Eric Grosgogeat, CEO at ANCILE. “We look forward to participating in CHIME events and collaborating with innovative members to drive EHR adoption and the evolution of digital training of healthcare IT.”

About The CHIME Foundation

The CHIME Foundation is a non-profit organization that allows healthcare IT vendors, service providers and consultants to network and connect with the nation’s top healthcare IT leaders through a variety of online and in-person social platforms. We offer our Foundation partners unparalleled access to the nation’s top healthcare IT leaders. To learn more about the history of the CHIME Foundation, visit https://chimecentral.org/foundation/.

About ANCILE Solutions

ANCILE Solutions, Inc. is the creator of uPerform®, a digital learning platform that drives user adoption of the world’s leading healthcare and business applications. Chosen by over half of the Fortune 100, uPerform helps organizations realize the full value of their EHR, HCM, and ERP software by boosting proficiency, driving adoption, and reducing screen time. uPerform provides a digital approach to onboarding, continuous learning with performance support, process compliance, change management, and software documentation. For more information on uPerform visit https://www.ancile.com.

