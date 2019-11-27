Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ANCOM Bhd : CBB's Monthly Issue of Treasury Bills Oversubscribed (November 27th, 2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 05:33am EST
Published on 27 November 2019
Media CenterPress Release Treasury Bills

Manama, Bahrain -27th November 2019 - Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the BD 35 million monthly issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 329%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 182 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 1st December 2019 and the maturity date is 31st of May 2020.

The weighted average rate of interest is 2.57%, compared to 2.63% for the previous issue on 10th November 2019.

The approximate average price for the issue was 98.715%, with the lowest accepted price being 98.707%.

This is issue No. 1784 (ISIN BH0003162C96) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.

Share this

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Bahrain published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 10:32:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:05aLeucrotta Announces Q3 2019 Financial and Operating Results
NE
06:05aVIVORYON THERAPEUTICS AG : Vivoryon Therapeutics attends CTAD 2019
EQ
06:03aROCKPOOL ACQUISITIONS : XT Energy Group, Inc. Statement 27/11/19
PU
06:03aBEIJINGWEST INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : Form of proxy for the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 17 december 2019 and any adjournment thereof
PU
06:03aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :change in composition of the board and board committees of the company
PU
06:03aBEIJINGWEST INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : Continuing connected transactions and notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
06:03aENBD REIT CEIC : announces H1 NAV of USD 1.02 per share
PU
06:03aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :sustainability report for fy2019
PU
06:03aHAICHANG OCEAN PARK : Extension of time for appointment of independent non-executive director
PU
06:03aNMDC : Intimation of cessation of Shri Pradip Bhargava, Dr Syamal Kumar Sarkar and Shri Shyam Murari Nigam, Independent Directors from the Board of the Company
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil eases on growing U.S. stockpiles; U.S.-China trade deal hopes check losses
3CONTINENTAL AG : Volkswagen's Audi to cut one in ten jobs to fund shift to electric vehicles
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT says U.S. vaping slowdown will lead to slower gr..
5SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : SEB says no need for action over money laundering 'red flags' report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group