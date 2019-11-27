ANCOM Bhd : CBB's Monthly Issue of Treasury Bills Oversubscribed (November 27th, 2019)

Published on 27 November 2019

Manama, Bahrain -27th November 2019 - Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the BD 35 million monthly issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 329%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 182 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 1st December 2019 and the maturity date is 31st of May 2020.

The weighted average rate of interest is 2.57%, compared to 2.63% for the previous issue on 10th November 2019.

The approximate average price for the issue was 98.715%, with the lowest accepted price being 98.707%.

This is issue No. 1784 (ISIN BH0003162C96) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.

