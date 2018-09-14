Log in
ANCOM Bhd : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO' SIEW KA WEI

09/14/2018 | 12:08pm CEST
Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
Date: 14 September 2018


Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name DATO' SIEW KA WEI
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

11

12/09/2018

33,000

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of registered holder Dato' Siew Ka Wei
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any) RM0.6155 per share
22

13/09/2018

5,000

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of registered holder Dato' Siew Ka Wei
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any) RM0.6050 per share

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Purchase of shares from open market
Nature of interest Direct Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units) 24,235,565
Direct (%) 11.263
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 20,471,748
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 9.514
Date of notice 14/09/2018
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 14/09/2018

Disclaimer

ANCOM Bhd published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 10:07:03 UTC
