ANCOM Bhd : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO' SIEW KA WEI

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
Particulars of Director
|
Name
|
DATO' SIEW KA WEI
|
Descriptions(Class)
|
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
11
|
12/09/2018
|
33,000
|
Acquired
|
Direct Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
Dato' Siew Ka Wei
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
Consideration (if any)
|
RM0.6155 per share
|
22
|
13/09/2018
|
5,000
|
Acquired
|
Direct Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
Dato' Siew Ka Wei
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
Consideration (if any)
|
RM0.6050 per share
|
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
|
Purchase of shares from open market
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct Interest
|
Total no of securities after change
|
Direct (units)
|
24,235,565
|
Direct (%)
|
11.263
|
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
|
20,471,748
|
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
|
9.514
|
Date of notice
|
14/09/2018
|
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
14/09/2018
Disclaimer
ANCOM Bhd published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 10:07:03 UTC