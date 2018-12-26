Log in
ANCOM Bhd : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO' SIEW KA WEI

12/26/2018 | 12:00pm CET
Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
Date: 26 December 2018


Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name DATO' SIEW KA WEI
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

11

20/12/2018

102,300

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of registered holder Dato' Siew Ka Wei
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction n/a
Consideration (if any)
22

21/12/2018

40,000

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of registered holder Dato' Siew Ka Wei
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction n/a
Consideration (if any)

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Purchase in the open market
Nature of interest Direct Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units) 26,823,420
Direct (%) 11.376
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 22,518,921
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 9.551
Date of notice 26/12/2018
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 26/12/2018

Disclaimer

ANCOM Bhd published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 10:59:01 UTC
