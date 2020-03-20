ANCOM Bhd : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO' SIEW KA WEI

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
Information Compiled By KLSE
Particulars of Director
|
Name
|
DATO' SIEW KA WEI
|
Descriptions(Class)
|
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
1
|
17/03/2020
|
5,000
|
Acquired
|
Direct Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
Dato' Siew Ka Wei
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
Consideration (if any)
|
RM2,221.00
|
2
|
18/03/2020
|
72,300
|
Acquired
|
Indirect Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
Siew Nim Chee & Sons Sdn. Bhd.
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
Consideration (if any)
|
RM31,879.00
|
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
|
Purchase in the open market
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct and Indirect Interest
|
Total no of securities after change
|
Direct (units)
|
27,736,320
|
Direct (%)
|
12.473
|
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
|
22,591,221
|
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
|
10.159
|
Date of notice
|
20/03/2020
|
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
20/03/2020
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
ANCOM BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
ANCOM
|
Date Announced
|
20 Mar 2020
|
Category
|
Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
|
Reference Number
|
CS4-19032020-00015
Disclaimer
ANCOM Bhd published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 10:57:02 UTC