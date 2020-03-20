Log in
ANCOM Bhd : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO' SIEW KA WEI

03/20/2020 | 06:58am EDT

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)

Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name DATO' SIEW KA WEI
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

1

17/03/2020

5,000

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of registered holder Dato' Siew Ka Wei
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any) RM2,221.00
2

18/03/2020

72,300

Acquired

Indirect Interest

Name of registered holder Siew Nim Chee & Sons Sdn. Bhd.
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any) RM31,879.00

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred 
Purchase in the open market
Nature of interest 
Direct and Indirect Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units) 27,736,320
Direct (%) 12.473
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 22,591,221
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 10.159
Date of notice 20/03/2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 20/03/2020

Announcement Info

Company Name ANCOM BERHAD
Stock Name ANCOM
Date Announced 20 Mar 2020
Category Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS4-19032020-00015

Disclaimer

ANCOM Bhd published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 10:57:02 UTC
