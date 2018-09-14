|
ANCOM Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - DATO' SIEW KA WEI
09/14/2018 | 12:08pm CEST
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Name
DATO' SIEW KA WEI
Nationality/Country of incorporation
Malaysia
Descriptions (Class)
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction
Nature of Interest
11
12 Sep 2018
33,000
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder
Dato' Siew Ka Wei
Address of registered holder
No. 3, Lorong Nusa 2 Taman Duta 50480 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
22
13 Sep 2018
5,000
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder
Dato' Siew Ka Wei
Address of registered holder
No.3, Lorong Nusa 2 Taman Duta 50480 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Purchase of shares from open market
Nature of interest
Direct Interest
Direct (units)
24,235,565
Direct (%)
11.263
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
20,471,748
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
9.514
Total no of securities after change
44,707,313
Date of notice
14 Sep 2018
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
14 Sep 2018
