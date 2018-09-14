Log in
ANCOM Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - DATO' SIEW KA WEI

09/14/2018 | 12:08pm CEST
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
Date: 14 September 2018



Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name DATO' SIEW KA WEI
Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia
Descriptions (Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
11 12 Sep 2018

33,000

Acquired Direct Interest
Name of registered holder Dato' Siew Ka Wei
Address of registered holder No. 3, Lorong Nusa 2 Taman Duta 50480 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
22 13 Sep 2018

5,000

Acquired Direct Interest
Name of registered holder Dato' Siew Ka Wei
Address of registered holder No.3, Lorong Nusa 2 Taman Duta 50480 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Purchase of shares from open market
Nature of interest Direct Interest
Direct (units) 24,235,565
Direct (%) 11.263
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 20,471,748
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 9.514
Total no of securities after change 44,707,313
Date of notice 14 Sep 2018
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 14 Sep 2018

Disclaimer

ANCOM Bhd published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 10:07:03 UTC
