ANCOM Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - DATO' SIEW KA WEI
12/26/2018 | 12:00pm CET
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Name
DATO' SIEW KA WEI
Nationality/Country of incorporation
Malaysia
Descriptions (Class)
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction
Nature of Interest
11
20 Dec 2018
102,300
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder
Dato' Siew Ka Wei
Address of registered holder
No. 3, Lorong Nusa 2 Taman Duta 50480 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
n/a
22
21 Dec 2018
40,000
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder
Dato' Siew Ka Wei
Address of registered holder
No. 3, Lorong Nusa 2 Taman Duta 50480 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
n/a
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Purchase in the open market
Nature of interest
Direct Interest
Direct (units)
26,823,420
Direct (%)
11.376
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
22,518,921
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
9.551
Total no of securities after change
49,342,341
Date of notice
26 Dec 2018
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
26 Dec 2018
Disclaimer
ANCOM Bhd published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 10:59:01 UTC
