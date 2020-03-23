|
ANCOM Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - MR SIEW KA KHEONG
03/23/2020 | 06:33am EDT
Date
: 23 March 2020
|
Name
|
MR SIEW KA KHEONG
|
Nationality/Country of incorporation
|
Malaysia
|
Descriptions (Class)
|
Ordinary Shares
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
1
|
19 Mar 2020
|
5,000
|
Acquired
|
Indirect Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
Siew Nim Chee & Sons Sdn. Bhd.
|
Address of registered holder
|
Unit C508, Block C, Kelana Square Jalan SS7/26, Kelana Jaya Petaling Jaya 47301 Selangor
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
|
Purchase of shares by Siew Nim Chee & Sons Sdn. Bhd.
|
Nature of interest
|
Indirect Interest
|
Direct (units)
|
|
Direct (%)
|
|
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
|
16,917,185
|
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
|
7.608
|
Total no of securities after change
|
16,917,185
|
Date of notice
|
23 Mar 2020
|
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
23 Mar 2020
|
Company Name
|
ANCOM BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
ANCOM
|
Date Announced
|
23 Mar 2020
|
Category
|
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
|
Reference Number
|
CS2-23032020-00059
|
|