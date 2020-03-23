Log in
ANCOM Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - MR SIEW KA KHEONG

03/23/2020 | 06:33am EDT
Date
: 23 March 2020
Name MR SIEW KA KHEONG
Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia
Descriptions (Class) Ordinary Shares
No Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
1 19 Mar 2020

5,000

Acquired Indirect Interest
Name of registered holder Siew Nim Chee & Sons Sdn. Bhd.
Address of registered holder Unit C508, Block C, Kelana Square Jalan SS7/26, Kelana Jaya Petaling Jaya 47301 Selangor
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Purchase of shares by Siew Nim Chee & Sons Sdn. Bhd.
Nature of interest Indirect Interest
Direct (units)
Direct (%)
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 16,917,185
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 7.608
Total no of securities after change 16,917,185
Date of notice 23 Mar 2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 23 Mar 2020
Company Name ANCOM BERHAD
Stock Name ANCOM
Date Announced 23 Mar 2020
Category Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS2-23032020-00059


Disclaimer

ANCOM Bhd published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 10:32:11 UTC
