ANCOM Bhd : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

12/26/2018 | 03:45am CET
Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
Date: 26 December 2018



Date of buy back 24 Dec 2018
Description of shares purchased Ordinary Shares
Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Total number of shares purchased (units) 90,000
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.450
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.495
Total consideration paid ($$) 42,432.03
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units) 90,000
Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units) 0
Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units) 5,152,859
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation
(no. of shares) (units) 		240,849,284
Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%) 2.13945

Disclaimer

ANCOM Bhd published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 02:44:04 UTC
