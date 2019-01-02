|
ANCOM Bhd : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
01/02/2019 | 04:49am CET
Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
|
Date of buy back
|
31 Dec 2018
|
Description of shares purchased
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Currency
|
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|
Total number of shares purchased (units)
|
210,400
|
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$)
|
0.460
|
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$)
|
0.485
|
Total consideration paid ($$)
|
102,402.53
|
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units)
|
210,400
|
Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units)
|
0
|
Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units)
|
5,452,259
|
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation
(no. of shares) (units)
|
240,849,284
|
Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%)
|
2.26376
