Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ANCOM Bhd : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 04:49am CET
Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
Date: 02 January 2019



Date of buy back 31 Dec 2018
Description of shares purchased Ordinary Shares
Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Total number of shares purchased (units) 210,400
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.460
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.485
Total consideration paid ($$) 102,402.53
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units) 210,400
Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units) 0
Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units) 5,452,259
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation
(no. of shares) (units) 		240,849,284
Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%) 2.26376

Back

Disclaimer

ANCOM Bhd published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 03:48:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:24aSGS : EU Expands Restriction of Phthalates Under REACH
PU
06:19aJOLIMARK : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities - 31 December 2018
PU
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:04aOil opens 2019 with losses on surging supply, signs of economic slowdown
RE
06:04aAMCO UNITED : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Reference of Nomination Committee
PU
06:02aGamers Worry about the Future State of Gaming Security
BU
05:58aKIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as U.S., China demand stays slow
RE
05:54aHSBC : List of directors and their role and function - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - English
PU
05:50aKIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as U.S., China demand stays slow
RE
05:46aKIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as US, China demand stays slow
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : KIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as U.S., China demand stays slow
2SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD : SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Director Appointment/Resignation
3IRON MOUNTAIN INC : IRON MOUNTAIN : Acquires Lane Archive Technologies Limited, Expanding Operational Presence..
4ECOBANK GHANA LIMITED : ECOBANK GHANA : Chooses MFS Africa as Digital Payment Partner
5Globe Business enters data center JV with TechZone
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.